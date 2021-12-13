Image: Twitter @ValorantEsports

Yesterday the semifinals of the VALORANT Champions, the most important tournament for Riot Games shooter, and the cross between KRÜ and Gambit broke the million-viewer barrier for the World Cup. But, in addition, it set a trend to follow closely and that is that the Hispanic audience outnumbered the audience for content in English.

The second semifinal crossing, which defined the last place in the grand final, had a peak of 1,060,257 viewers, with more than 4.5 million hours viewed. Twitch proved once again that its alliance with the esports audience is impossible to break, leaving a peak of viewers of more than 940 thousand users, while YouTube’s top was above 100 thousand viewers.

Within the total number of users who followed the semifinal, the most outstanding data is that the audience peak for Spanish-language channels outnumbered the audience that chose content in English: 421,841 vs. 406,570. As marked RkT, VALORANT caster, “Yesterday’s numbers are crazy. Having more Spanish-speaking than English-speaking audiences is totally unimaginable. The potential is there to be brought to light ”.

To achieve these numbers, the transmissions made through Twitch by relevant figures of streaming in Spain played a fundamental role, also giving an account of the great commitment that KRÜ generated not only in Latin America, but with the entire Hispanic community. Ibai and Mixwell stood out as two of the most popular broadcasts. In the case of Ibai, it even surpassed the call that it had on the official VALORANT channel.

Although the final was already ranked as the most followed crossing of the world championship, KRÜ was left with three of the most community-chosen matches from the top 5 of the entire tournament. While the crossing with Gambit took second place, the third place (844,387 viewers) went to the clash against Sentinels, for the place in the quarterfinals. The top 5 was closed with his match against Fnatic (753,886 spectators), which allowed him to go to the semifinal. Not only was the region’s competitive potential clear, but also the audience level that could be generated.

