Unvaccinated people are about 29 times more likely to be hospitalized for Covid than those who are vaccinated, according to CDC studies. And yet, the fight against the pandemic focuses on approximately 93 million people who can receive their dose but have chosen not to receive it in the United States. They call themselves the “vaxcluded”: workers who do not want to be inoculated and are irritated by the ostracism. And of course, the confrontation between those who have received the vaccine and those who reject it is increasingly evident.

The battle of the anti-vaccines has reached such a point that it has become a cryptocurrency: “Unvaxxed Sperm”. One that basically says that vaccines affect fertility and that the sperm of unvaccinated people will be worth a fortune one day.

“Unvaxed sperm”, the cryptocurrency. When accessing its web portal, a message in large letters appears immediately on the screen: “Are you vaccinated? Otherwise”. If you give “Yes”, forget about access. “Unvaxxed Sperm” launched just over a week ago and has seen radical growth. Although this weekend, the price fell again, leaving many on its Telegram channel questioning the future of the coin, which is traded as “nuBTC”. Who is behind such a project? Anti-vaccines and investors who unsubstantiate that 90% of the population does not need the vaccine and advocate that Covid can be medicated with remedies such as ivermectin.

While the developers promise to enrich investors, they say their plan is to use the “memeable” nature of their coin to make it viral and attract people to their community, promising other projects including “Pure Blood,” a version of Tinder. , cryogenically frozen unvaccinated sperm and something called “Project Super Sperm.”

Trend. Many of these new projects in crypto seek to attract investors by promoting a vague and unrealistic roadmap of new features and experiences, such as an app or a game. And some of these promises turn out to be part of the appeal of a scam in the end. Meanwhile, the website for “Unvaxxed Sperm” (where creators usually present their schematics in detail) is blank and just says “cumming soon”.

The developers say they were inspired by the success of a “Let’s Go Brandon” cryptocurrency that gained some momentum last month when right-wing commentator Candace Owens endorsed it. But there are already protesters at anti-vaccine protests holding signs that say: “Unvaxxed Sperm is the new Bitcoin.”

Pure blood and other crazy things. The developers also plan to release a version of Tinder for “purebloods.” The term, which comes from the books of Harry Potter, has become a rallying cry for unvaccinated people who are trying to claim the term as a way to promote their “superiority” over their vaccinated fellow citizens. From here, however, the project plans get even more ambitious and unhinged.

The launch planned for the first half of 2022 is the “Freedom Apothecary”, a market on-line where people can buy “prohibited drugs and supplements” like ivermectin (using their crypto Unvaxxed Sperm, of course). And in the third quarter of 2022, they plan to launch “Operation Noah’s Ark”, a repository for the cryogenic freezing of unvaccinated sperm and eggs, which in the worst case scenario “would be necessary for the continuity of the human race.”

Swindle? Not even they know. The cryptocurrency is a branch, or fork, of SafeMoon, a cryptocurrency that went viral earlier this year thanks to the endorsement of celebrities like Jake Paul and KEEMSTAR. A person behind the project spoke in an interview with Vice and commented that he has a group of around seven “cryptocurrency veterans” advising him on the project. When the outlet pointed out that the anonymity surrounding the project could create the feeling that the whole thing could be a scam, those responsible said that such a situation was not unusual in crypto circles, and that one of the benefits of blockchain it was privacy and anonymity.

While this is true, that aspect of the cryptoculture has also allowed many scam developers to disappear with people’s money without getting caught, and has fostered a trend of promoting so-called ‘developers of doxxed“to give legitimacy to a project by having a public face.

No, it does not affect sperm. Studies have shown that getting vaccinated does not affect the quality or count of sperm. “There is evidence that the vaccine is safe for men and that it does not affect sperm production / quality,” explained Tony Chen, clinical professor of urology at Stanford School of Medicine. Then? Many cryptocurrencies attract investors with promises of profits that ultimately do not happen. And in the case of “Unvaxxed Sperm”, the cryptocurrency is just the beginning of his plans. Next up will be a DAO or decentralized autonomous organization, which the developers say will allow investors to vote on a variety of issues, including which groups or individuals the project should donate money to.

This list includes a who’s who of the doctors, influencers and vaccine scammers, who already make a lot of money talking and selling bogus health supplements based on all the infamy surrounding the vaccine community. In fact, with a quick crawl on their memes-filled Telegram channel where investors communicate with each other and with developers, it becomes clear that the people who are investing there are not interested in hearing anything about the effectiveness of ivermectin. and they are only interested in making money.