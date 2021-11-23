A few weeks ago Xbox and SEGA confirmed their collaboration for the development of cloud-based games. The idea of ​​the developers is to work together in the creation of high-quality titles with great technological capacity, and points directly to the future of video games as we know them. Of course, a question that arose after said announcement was that of if the titles developed during this collaboration would be exclusive to Xbox consoles. Today we can finally give you an answer.

As stated, one of the main reasons for the existence of this collaboration is SEGA’s desire to create a new branch of games called “Super-Games”. These titles would come with game-as-a-service functionalities but taken on a much larger scale. To carry this out, SEGA will need servers, and this is where Microsoft enters the equation with its Azure service. This is not the first time that SEGA uses Microsoft’s Azure servers; With Phantasy Star Online 2 the company began its deal with Microsoft, so it is totally understandable that they have chosen a familiar option for this new project.

SEGA’s “Super-Games” will not be exclusive to Microsoft and Xbox

SEGA has clarified that «We are not talking about releasing games to Microsoft exclusively, but about developing ‘Super-Games’ that will be delivered to the world together, with their technical support.«. For the latter is that we will see the new SEGA titles on more platforms than Microsoft’s, so the alliance will be maintained only in the technological plane.

SEGA would be considering investing approximately US $ 882 million to carry out your goal of creating these Super-Games. In previous years Microsoft has shown quite interested in developing cloud-based games, so it seems like the perfect collaboration for both parties.