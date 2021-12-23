The countries that abstained were India, Russia and China, which had previously expressed their disagreement with this resolution.

“Those who were somewhat skeptical of our project, as they finally chose to abstain, but this does not prevent resolution 2616 from being a formal Security Council resolution as of today,” commented the ambassador.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard presented a resolution to control the illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons on November 22 in the plenary session of the United Nations Security Council.

“Mexico makes a strong call for the establishment and improvement of mechanisms to monitor and prevent illicit international arms transfers, trade diversion and cross-border trafficking,” Ebrard said in a debate on arms trafficking in the framework of the presidency. Mexican Security Council.

According to the approved resolution, the Council endorses that small arms and light weapons pose threats to international peace and security, condemns the arms flows that result in the supply of arms to non-state agents – including criminals -, calls for full compliance of Security Council resolutions.

“The resolutions of the Security Council are not the only ones that are binding, they are mandatory for all UN countries. If someone does not comply with them, they become subject to sanctions by the Council itself, these are the teeth that the resolution has”, De la Fuente said.

The ambassador stressed that the resolution also includes coordinated actions at the borders and requires regional cooperation by land, sea and air, an important point for Mexico.