Strolling through the center of Madrid in the days before the Christmas Lottery draw is equivalent to running into large crowds looking for gifts for the night of Kings … and Lottery tickets for the rest of a lifetime.

Of all the games of chance and raffles held in Spain over the course of a year, none drags as many participants as the National Lottery Drawa, ceremoniously celebrated on December 22. The state administration sells tickets worth approximately € 2.5 billion every year. As we have seen, there is a lot of social event and participation in the collective rites, but there is also a little hope for the future. To earn so much money that allows us to lead the kind of life we ​​have always dreamed of.

In this process, a handful of administrations take a very significant part of what is billed in each lottery campaign. It is the fallacy of the “hot hand” of the basketball player: we tend to think that what has already happened once will continue to happen in the future. Or to put it another way: if El Gordo fell into that famous administration a few years ago, does that mean that in the future he could fall again, right?

By now all readers will have in mind Mrs. Manolita, the ancient lottery position that year after year breaks sales record. This year there have been six-hour queues to get one of their tickets. When journalists question the giggling buyers, they all remember other occasions when Doña Manolita handed out great prizes. “Here it touches”. A true phrase but that has a simple statistical explanation. Touch because it sells more.

Let’s go to the numbers.



Almost all of those numbers come from four administrations. (GTRES)

In 2014, for example, 123 million tickets were sold for Christmas (each one costs € 20), and a good part of them were distributed among four lottery administrations: La Bruixa d’Or in Sort (Lleida), Doña Manolita in Madrid , Ormaechea in Bilbao and Valdés in Barcelona. The first invoiced 40 million euros only in sales for the December 22 draw, while the second, which does not give specific figures, dispatches more than 60 million tenths a year. They are quite mind-boggling volumes that explain the kilometer-long queues of each December.

Although these four are the most popular, there are more administrations to which the most superstitious buyers go, such as Sagasta in Seville, El Doblón de Oro and La Pajarita in Madrid, El Gato Negro in Barcelona or El Templo de la Suerte in Nava (Asturias). ). All of them boast of distributing Christmas Lottery prizes and, By doing so, they attract even more buyers. But it is quite logical that, if they are the ones that sell the most tenths, they are the ones with the most prizes.

Sell ​​a lot, earn a lot

Let’s check it with the figures offered by the Bruixa d’Or, whose owner has diversified the business with, for example, a chain of restaurants. As we said, it sold two million tenths of the Christmas Lottery in 2014, which represented 18.6% (almost a fifth) of the numbers that entered the hype. He did not distribute the Gordo, but three fifth and one fourth prizes did fall in Sort.

The popularity of this administration is also due to the fact that it was the first that made possible the purchase of tickets through the internet, something that represents 90% of its sales for the Christmas Lottery. His trick is to have quite a few different numbers for the draw, which increases the chances that one of them will win. If Apuestas del Estado Consign some € 56 million tickets for the province of Lleida a year, around € 40 million correspond to the Bruixa d’Or. In other words: if it plays there, it is most likely that that administration sold it.



(GTRES)

What is the easiest way to win the first prize in a drawing? Carrying all the numbers for that draw. This logic also applies to the Christmas Lottery. Most likely, El Gordo, or some other prize, will touch the cities that have bought the most tickets. For example, in the Madrid capital, El Gordo has fallen a dozen times since 2000, which is not strange if we take into account that, in 2014, the province of Madrid was the one that bought the most tickets for December 22, far exceeding € 435 million.

Nor is it surprising that Madrid, one of the most populated communities and the one that sells the most, have “won” more times than ever El Gordo since the draw began in the 19th century: 80 times. To give other examples, the province of Alicante spent more than € 106.5 million on the Christmas Lottery last year, and between 2006 and 2012, the first prize went there five times. If we look at the opposite case, Badajoz spent a little more than € 22 million and, since 2000, El Gordo has only played there once.

The administration or the city where to buy the tenth is not the only superstition in which we can fall looking for the number that has more “probabilities” of being graceful with the Fat one. Of the 100,000 numbers included in the hype, all have a 14% chance of being awarded. Although, historically, the numbers in the thousand of 2,000 have obtained twelve times the first prize, that does not guarantee that the 2,865, for example, will be the Gordo of the next day 22. In fact, not all the numbers have participated in all draws since 1812, so those accounts are not very reliable.

That does not prevent that every year there are certain numbers that concentrate more interest. The administrations, of course, are always the same.

Image: Cesar / Flickr