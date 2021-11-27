

Nov 27, 2021 at 07:58 CET



If the secret life of cities hides folds in the cuffs of history, that of Thessaloniki it is full of folds and seams.

Founded in 315 BC by a Macedonian king and named after his wife, this eastern Mediterranean point was first Greek, then Byzantine and then Ottoman, until in 1912 Hellenic and Bulgarian troops fought to incorporate it into their maps.

By the time the latter reached the city, it had been 24 hours since the Turkish garrison had surrendered to the Greeks: “I only have one Thessaloniki and I have already delivered it & rdquor ;, the last Muslim mayor apologized to the Bulgarian troops.

In addition to being a coveted port, the passing of the centuries made Thessaloniki a multicultural refuge: it was the only European city where Jews were in the majority. Thousands of them came from Spain, after the Sephardic expulsion of 1492 following the very Catholic orders of Isabel and Fernando.

That is why in this corner of the Aegean a variant of Spanish was spoken for 500 years. One of those families would give birth to a Spanish sports figure: Raimundo Saporta, diplomatic and polyglot alter ego of Santiago Bernabéu in Real Madrid of the 50s and 60s.

Today in Thessaloniki Spanish is spoken thanks not only to the recent opening of a Cervantes Institute in the city but also to its two main soccer clubs. The central Jose Angel Crespo has been defending the black and white colors of the PAOK. For its part, Julián Cuesta, Javier Matilla and Cristian López They wear the aurinegra shirt of the Aris.

Both institutions coexist a few kilometers and a half, the distance from one stadium to another. “The Thessaloniki derby is a heated derby … Let’s call it that & rdquor;Crespo jokes. “The city is divided between both teams & rdquor ;, argues the former defender of Sevilla, Racing or Rayo. Also a youth squad from Seville, but tomorrow Crespo’s rival, the Granada-born Julian Cuesta He agrees: “It is very similar to a Sevilla-Betis. Here it is more dangerous because hobbies come to blows. But when it comes to the game, it’s the same: effort, passion and concentration to the maximum & rdquor ;, explains the former Almería goalkeeper.

BURGERS OR REFUGEES

The Aris was the first big club in the city, founded by young people from the local bourgeoisie in 1914, just two years after the city passed from Turkish to Greek hands. As the cannons had only recently fallen silent, the Greek goddess of war, Ares, was chosen to baptize the team. It made sense since Ares had been in a permanent fight against Hercules, the divinity that gave its name to another local team: Iraklis, today in the second division.

The PAOK arrived in 1926 with less mythological than informative acronyms: they mean ‘athletic club of the Thessalonians of Constantinople’.

And it is that in 1923, after the umpteenth Greek-Turkish war, both countries exchanged ethnic minorities. A) Yes, thousands of Greeks living in Istanbul settled in Thessaloniki. And among their belongings they also brought with them the PAOK, originally created in the Turkish city in 1875.

The black trim on his uniform and the folded-winged eagles on his shield are reminiscent of the pain of those refugees. Since they met in the first derby, in 1927, PAOK and Aris have played 211 matches between all competitions. His balance looks quite even: 75 victories for black and white, 70 draws and 66 victories for black and white. “We have won titles recently and they have been at the top of the table. That makes this derby hotter than usual & rdquor ;, value Jose Angel Crespo, one of the most successful players in the history of PAOK thanks to the league and four cups of the last five years.

However, the group chaired by the billionaire Ivan Savvidis -another son of the Greek diaspora, in this case born in the former Soviet Union- up to the derby after losing 2-0 against Atromitos.

Even worse comes Aris, who last week suffered the biggest win in their history at home (0-5 against Giannina). “It has been a great shame and we go with the need to win yes or yes. The fans have thrown themselves on us, we have to go to death. They have also lost and the derby is in their stadium: they are going to have pressure. That can benefit us & rdquor ;, Cuesta assesses before sending a photo via WhatsApp. You see a field surrounded by a sea of ​​flares and smoke. “It’s from the last derby with an audience & rdquor ;, he points out.

Tomorrow, for the first time in almost two years, the fans will once again ignite a Thessaloniki derby.