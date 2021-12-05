Last Wednesday morning, three armed and hooded criminals entered to rob a house in the Buenos Aires town of Florencio Varela. While his wife and 29-year-old son were threatened, the homeowner, a 62 year old jeweler, approached the scene with a Smith & Wesson .38 long caliber revolver and fired at them: one of them died on the spot, the other two were wounded.

This Saturday at dawn, around 6, a second thief, identified by Justice as Nicolás Bravo, died in the hospital where he was interned.

The offender – who had been apprehended for two homicide attempts aggravated by the use of a criminis causa firearm – had received a bullet impact to the neck with an upward trajectory, which caused him loss of brain mass.

As evidenced so far in the investigation, Bravo would have been the one who took the merchant’s wife hostage and fired a shot in her head that did not come out. “I’ll kill her, I’ll kill her” , Bravo would have told the owner of the house. “Let go of her and go, please go”, was the man’s response.

According to the eyewitness account, Bravo twice triggered his weapon on the woman, but the bullet didn’t come out. Then he targeted the homeowner and he triggered again, again without success. At that moment, the woman managed to loosen up and her partner shot Bravo, who was left lying on the floor, motionless.

The weapons seized on the spot: one from the thief and the other from the homeowner



Just moments before, the merchant had also faced the other two assailants, Carlos Martín Fernández and Alan Emanuel Araya, who were struggling with their son. The first bullet was towards Fernández, who he was badly injured and continues to be hospitalized in critical condition. He then took aim at Araya and fired once more: the shot struck him in the chest and the thief was killed instantly.

Bravo, Fernández and Araya reportedly entered that house located on 300 Zorrilla Street in the Zeballos neighborhood at dawn. As the property has a perimeter made of walls that are two meters high, investigators do not believe that they climbed in broad daylight. They suspect that they waited until the family started the day and the woman opened the back door to the patio -what happened around 8.45 in the morning- to enter the screams and by surprise, covered with ski masks and gloves.

The owner of the house said that they demanded money and jewelry. The latter caught the attention of the investigators, since the man owns a jewelry store in the Florencio Varela shopping center: the data suggests that it was not a robbery by broadcast.

After the struggle, the threats and the shots, the jeweler went out to the street to ask for help while his son called 911. 1st Police Station of Florencio Varela and ambulances from the provincial SAME rushed to the scene and met with the owner of the house, who explained the sequence of the robbery.

The robbery occurred in the Zeballos neighborhood of Florencio Varela



The investigation into the assault and the death of the offender was left to the prosecutor Nuria Gutierrez, holder of the UFI Nº4 of Florencio Varela, who described the attack as Qualified robbery for the use of a firearm in an attempt and homicide criminis causa, also in an attempted degree.

The prosecutor Gutiérrez, however, he did not take any temper for now against the jeweler who killed the thief, as he understands that he acted in legitimate defense . The prosecution already has in its possession footage of the moment when the three suspects entered the house. However, the autopsy of the dead criminals and different expert opinions are still awaited to take a statement, either as a defendant or a witness.

Secondly, It was confirmed that the man did not have the legal possession of the .38 caliber revolver . Thus, another cause emerged that will investigate him for this irregularity.

As indicated to Infobae a source close to the investigation, this was not the first time that criminals entered the jeweler’s house. “They had already entered last January, and before as well. The woman had already been threatened on another occasion “, indicated a source in the case. This was the last week in that house: this Saturday, December 4 the family planned to move into an apartment.

