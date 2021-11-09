Apple just released the second beta version of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, alongside its sister updates to tvOS 15.2 and watchOS 8.3. A version that, if there are no surprises, should focus on polishing some details of the news that come with these updates.

A beta from which we expect a short cycle

Due to the dates in which we are, it is expected that this beta will have a rather short journey. If we add to this the short list of novelties, although interesting, that we have seen arrive in this version, we could well hope that the final version will arrive before the Christmas holidays.

Remember that in this beta version we saw the app privacy report appears, which allows us to see which domains the apps we use connect to. We also saw some tweaks to the emergency call system and a redesign of the notification summaries.

If we want to enter the beta cycle we can do it by following these steps, but it is necessary to bear in mind that we are talking about development versions containing bugs.

Already within the beta cycle, we will find the update in the app Settings as an OTA update. During the first hours, Apple servers can receive more demand than usual, so the waiting time can be lengthened.

