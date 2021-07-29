The Tesla Model 3 has become the second best-selling car in all of Europe in June, overall. Both electric and internal combustion engine models. Has been surpassed only by him Volkswagen golf, according to the data published by the consultancy JATO Dynamics. Weeks ago it was already surprising to sell more than the Audi A4.

In the list you will find all types of cars, sedans, compacts, SUVs or crossovers. Still, the Tesla Model 3 dominates the second place in the ranking selling 25,697 units, representing an increase of 262% YoY. The Volkswagen golf sold 27,247 units, 12% more than the same period in 2020 but 27% less than in June 2019. Days ago, the Fremont company announced record figures in revenues and profits during its second fiscal quarter of 2021.

It is also relevant that the Tesla Model 3 has surpassed in sales Dacia sandero, one of the best-selling cars in the region, especially for its low price. This vehicle is the usual subject of comparisons when arguing against electric cars and their supposedly high prices.

Tesla It has achieved all this with a vehicle that is not manufactured in Europe, that must be imported from the United States or China and of which they are unable to produce as many as is demanded. This will change in the coming months with the opening of the Gigafactory in Berlin, which was recently delayed to the end of 2021.

Vehicle Sales June 2021 vs June 2020 vs June 2019 Volkswagen golf 27,247 + 12% -27% Tesla Model 3 25,697 + 262% + 129% Dacia sandero 22,764 + 10% -2% Renault clio 22,254 -40% -38% Fiat 500 22,179 + 64% + 30% Toyota yaris 21,698 + 13% + 12% Volkswagen t-roc 21,576 + 35% + 14% Opel corsa 21,124 + 24% + 2% Ranault Captur 20,168 -9% -28% Volkswagen polo 18,789 + 16% -twenty-one% Source: JATO Dynamics

Tesla Model 3 has lower total cost of ownership than internal combustion vehicles

Electric cars have a much lower total cost of ownership than internal combustion cars since they require much less maintenance, are not subject to high fuel prices and spend less for service in workshops. They also have a much higher resale price, especially during this decade, when a good handful of countries are driving the transition to electric mobility.

In June 2019 the investment firm Loup venturespublished research showing that the Model 3 has a lower total cost of ownership than an inexpensive vehicle like the Toyota Camry, which is very popular in America.

Even though the price of Tesla Model 3 is $ 38,900 and the Toyota Camry is 24,600, the final cost, after five years, remains at $ 34,792 Y $ 36,431, respectively. Today the difference should be even greater if we take into account the increase in fuel prices.

Loup ventures