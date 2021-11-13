Today Saturday November 13 opens in Netflix the second act of ARCANE, the first animated series based on the world and characters of League of Legends

There are those who are counting the remaining minutes to know how the trajectories of the protagonists of Arcane, the animated series on the IP of the popular video game continue League of Legends. Arcane’s first act left the willful iron-fisted heroine Vi, her younger sister – Powder, Jinx – and the group of ‘disinherited’ who inhabit the gloomy alleys of Zaun and congregate around the tavern The last drop at a crucial point in their biographies.

Arcane’s sneak peek, act 2

The second act follows the vicissitudes of both sisters, as adults, as well as the development of the investigations on magical technology or Hextech of the scientific idealists, Jayce and Viktor, in the middle of the flourishing City of Progress, Piltover. A technology that may not do more than increase the social gap between the two cities.

The second act also delves into the roster of secondary characters that have attracted the attention of the public and critics, Mel, Silco, Caitlyn and other relevant characters in the plot core.

Developed by the French animation studio Fortiche and created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, Arcane, the series of Riot games, is presented in three acts, the last of which will be available on Netflix on Saturday, November 20, again at 9am.

