The Spanish firm immerses itself in the most advanced autonomous driving technology. The new SEAT León serves as a technical platform for the advanced Diana project, which is already in the testing phase with a level 3 autonomy.

SEAT is another of the brands that has immersed itself fully in the technology of the autonomous driving. An equipment that will be seen in a new generation of models of level 3 in which driver supervision will still be mandatory. The Spanish firm is already working with prototypes loaded with devices that are conducting tests in their own circuits and in that of the companies associated with the Diana project.

This is how the first of the prototypes based on the new SEAT León was named. The brand’s compact could go unnoticed if it weren’t for the huge device that it equips on the roof, one more of the powerful network formed by the different driving assistants, and that they have been shipped on board with five LiDAR sensors and the same number of radar sensors, six cameras, a dozen ultrasounds and eight control units that guarantee a 360º vision.

The SEAT León becomes an autonomous prototype

The specialists from the Galician Automotive Technology Center are also working on this project, in which they have succeeded in getting the Diana prototype to take on the task of driving. That is, although it needs the supervision of the driver, this Leon can function as a self-employed driver in a very limited phase, as it only does so in low speed traffic or in maneuvers.

In addition, it also takes control of the autonomous parking function known as “Valet Parking” and a more interesting one called “Summoning». This allows the owner to be picked up at a location after receiving an express request through an application on the smartphone. Oriol Mas, SEAT SA R&D engineer, explained that «Thanks to the centimeter-accurate HD map locating system, the car knows at all times that it is in the correct lane.

He added that “When the car stops to pick up the user, the doors unlock themselves and the indicators indicate that the vehicle is stationary. Once the user has entered and closed the door, it is locked again, the car signals the start and starts. In the event of an obstacle on the road, such as a pedestrian, the car is able to detect it quickly and brake on its own. Once the car drops the user at the chosen destination, they look for a free space and park automatically”.

A whole step forward in the Spanish brand, which now works so that the operation is 100% safe and aspiring to the fourth level, in which the car itself will be able to assume fully autonomous driving, which will not require the driver to regain control.