Kissing is a strange, wonderful and almost exclusively human action. Yes, some primates kiss but, curiously, not all humans do. Only 46% of cultures throughout history have engaged in romantic kisses. However, in societies that have developed a “taste” for them, they have worked hard to master them. We use up to 146 different muscles and we also spend much of our lives kissing – 20,160 minutes (14 days) on average.

Since the Covid pandemic entered our lives, we no longer do it as much as before. So it is a good time to remember what amazing physiological processes happen when two people bring their lips together in a passionate exchange of saliva.

The study. Brain activity and neural coupling during human social interaction have become a subject of scientific research. Outstanding examples of this are activities that require close coordination of behavior, such as the performance of music, singing, dancing, team sports, and of course, bonding behaviors such as kissing. And there is neurophysiological evidence that this coordinated behavior is accompanied by synchronized brain activity and an oscillatory coupling of other biological functions, such as respiration and cardiac activity. Kissing us synchronizes us.

To investigate these phenomena, the authors of this study set out to use various measures of timing or coupling. Usually when time-frequency decompositions are used, brain networks are constructed and considered for specific frequencies. For example, neural organization theories suggest that cross-frequency coupling (CFC) plays an important role in the exchange of neuronal information. Thus, they used these coupling indices to construct hypercerebral networks that represent intra- and intercerebral synchronization within and across frequencies.

Brain synchronized. By simultaneously recording the EEG of two brains, they compared the CFC in couples who participated in different varieties of kissing and concluded that in particular, the properties of the CFC network during romantic kissing, an activity of two people with intense sensory and motor contact reciprocal were more activated, especially in neural mechanisms of coordination of interpersonal actions.

And they showed that the CFC-based hypercerebral network topology differs between solitary and partner-oriented kisses. That is, the same does not happen if you kiss your hand yourself.

We also release dopamine. Our brain also releases dopamine when we kiss, which is directly related to the sensation of pleasure in the brain. Kissing also triggers the release of the feel-good neurotransmitter serotonin. As serotonin levels rise in the body, mood improves AND our bodies also increase the production of a hormone called oxytocin during kissing. Known as the love hormone, oxytocin is also produced during foreplay and orgasms and is believed to increase bonding or attachment within couples. The book The Science of Kissesby Sheril Kirshenbaum gives a scientific understanding of how our bodies behave when we do this practice.

With your eyes closed, the better. There is a reason humans are born knowing that we should close our eyes during a kiss. It is not something that we have learned in the movies. It is not a habit or fear that the person we kiss will look back at us from just an inch away. No, the real reason we kiss with our eyes closed is because kissing is so stimulating – our brains have a hard time processing a passionate kiss when we do it with our eyes open, this study suggests in the Journal of Experimental Psychology.

This finding implies that reducing visual demands by closing our eyes can improve tactile awareness, which could also help us feel a kiss more intensely. And of course, keeping your eyes closed also blocks other distractions, leaving your brain better able to focus.

The first battle is always a kiss. Other research published in Evolutionary Psychology concluded that 59% of men and 66% of women stopped being interested in someone after kissing them. The researchers made the interesting discovery after surveying nearly 200 people. While a person’s bad kissing technique may influence that decision, it is also likely the result of chemistry. Kissing is a complex activity and lip touching helps transfer all kinds of information about our physical health to our partners, the study authors explained.

This exchange of chemical information seems to help us subconsciously assess ourselves to see if we are a good match for future mating. Sometimes we are, and other times we just don’t click with the other individual chemically. And not everyone is equally in sync. We have seen it on any dance floor. But when it is, it is wonderful.