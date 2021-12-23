If it is already very difficult to buy an Xbox Series X today (with Xbox Series S there is no such problem and I will never stop recommending it … taking into account the audience it is aimed at and under what conditions), imagine how much it would cost to buy a redesign made to measure and with motifs from a historical video game.

The title we are referring to is Diablo II Resurrected, the update of an entire Blizzard classic and the mirror in which everyone looks hack & slash role-players by continuing to be for many people the best representative of their genre even today. While for the artist who has redesigned that Xbox Series X we have Ron Lee Christianson, much to the joy of the lucky user Topi. Because, as shown by Twitter, has received that Christmas gift to expand your collection.

Thanks to @Blizzard_Ent ,@Devil and @BlueHorse_STU for this amazing piece of art Xbox x. Epic addition to my Diablo collection. Feels amazing to win this perfect Christmas gift 😭😍 Thank you and merry Christmas / Happy holidays to you all 🔥 # Diablo2Resurrected pic.twitter.com/T9gt77DYph – Topi (@ Keimou3) December 20, 2021

It is not for less. See how it looks in full. It’s a complete savagery.

To this day the only official alternative came from the launch of Halo Infinite, with Microsoft offering a very limited design for Xbox Series X. I just hope that one day there will be one like Gears of War 4 on Xbox One X, which It was a joy for all those brands on the console. Even in command.