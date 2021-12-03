If we thought that the 2020 special was going to be an isolated case, it turns out not. Netflix has announced that we will have a new installment of the Charlie Brooke review / mockumentaryr (‘Black Mirror’). Thus, ‘Fuck 2021’ (‘Death to 2021’) will premiere in the platform this December 27.

In addition, a first preview of what we will see in this new mockumentary has been released, with Diane Morgan as Gemma an “average British citizen” and one of the five “most normal” in the world.

It will not be the only one we see in this special, since the incorporation of Lucy Liu, Stockard Channing and William Jackson Harper to a cast consisting of Hugh Grant, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo and the mentioned Diane Morgan.

Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones They charge again in the special with their producing arm putting the media next to Ben Caudell. Jack Clough and Josh Ruben are put into directing duties.

‘Fuck 2020’ mixed archive material, with the news of the year, with different fictitious testimonies in a mockumentary that was quite less caustic than we could have expected from those responsible. I hope this time we have something more powerful.