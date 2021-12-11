Lila Moss has fulfilled the dream of thousands of us. Kate Moss’s daughter has known go in your pajamas to a big party and get away with it, being one of the best dressed. It happened at the Dior Homme fashion show and it has led us directly to the section homewear of all our favorite firms.

The young woman has opted for a beautiful satin men’s pajamas, buttoned and with the straight trousers in a delicious and very elegant fabric. All this in sky blue, a color that looks great on her and gives her green gaze much more intensity.

East total look pajamas, which we would love to see much more on the red carpet because it is very original and different, it has been completed with the most desired Saddle bag from Dior and some white platform boots chunky, of those that have now obsessed all insiders Fashion.





It is clear that the young model has inherited the style of her mother and is running as a great it girl on an international level. Because few celebrities dare with pajamas like look partying and the chosen ones always know that they make a difference.

Photos | Gtres.