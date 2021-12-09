Taxpayers, recalled the SAT, can carry out through SAT ID procedures such as generating or renewing their password and renewing the electronic signature (e.firma), as long as it has expired less than a year ago.
In the portal of the Tax Administration Service it is possible to carry out the following movements:
- Change of tax address.
- Update of economic activities and obligations.
- Closing and opening of establishment.
- Suspension and reactivation of activities.
- Suspension and resumption of activities of salaried employees.
- Password generation and update.
- Signature certificate renewal.
- Request for digital seal certificate.
- Provisional declarations of business activities, professional services and leasing.
- RIF bimonthly returns.
- Informative returns (ISR, VAT, IEPS, donations, contributions).
- Annual statement.
- Consultation or clarification of opinion on compliance.
- Notice of compensation.
- Return procedure inquiry.
- Enabling tax mailbox and registration of means of contact.
- RFC key modifications.
- Incentives for the border region ISR and VAT.