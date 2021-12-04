Almost two years have passed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the problem remains. To date there are a large number of variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that have been identified. Although in the majority there are no serious modifications, in others changes have been detected in its structure that return to the pathogen more dangerous.

In fact, on November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new Omicron Variant, detected for the first time in South Africa, as “of concern”. This is because preliminary studies show that it could be more infectious. Although at the moment it is only an idea but it has not been verified. It takes more days to get the lab test results.

While the international community awaits more information about this strain, which could be more contagious than previous ones, new infections have multiplied in several countries around the world. In Latin America, Brazil was the first to register cases of this variant on November 30. While today, December 3, Mexico joined the list for the confirmation of an infected although it is reported stable and with mild symptoms.

The most common in the region

However, within the SARS-CoV-2 variants that have been identified, the Delta is, by a great difference, the most widespread in Latin America according to the database of GISAID.

As a sample of the wide dominance it has, in Mexico it is present in 99.6 percent of Covid-19 cases that have been confirmed during the last four weeks. While in Peru, Delta infections represent 96.2 percent of the total. While in Colombia the figure decreases a little to stand at 90 percent.

Although the panorama with respect to the variants of SARS-CoV-2 is similar throughout Latin America, there are some countries that are the exception. Such is the case in Peru, which in mid-June witnessed the emergence of a new strain called Lambda and identified by the WHO as “of interest.” This level is lower than that of other mutations classified as “worrisome variants” due to their high impact or potential risk to public health.

The GISAID figures indicate that this mutation is the second most common in the seven countries analyzed in the following graph with information from Statista. The difference is that while in some their presence is minimal, Argentina represents almost 18 percent of the cases.

On the other hand, until July of this year the Gamma Variant was the dominant one in most of the countries of the region. According to November estimates, it now has a higher incidence in Argentina, where it is identified in about six percent of new cases.

While the Mu variant, which also originates in the region when it was first detected in Colombia in January 2021, it is more common in Ecuador. In that nation it corresponds to five percent of the most recent infections.