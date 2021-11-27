The Sandbox, Metaverse that could dethrone Axie Infinity in the NFTs?

The Sandbox is a play-to-earn game based on Ethereum, which combines blockchain technology, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT), all in a 3D metaverse.

The Sandbox proposal is that users have absolute ownership over their creations in the virtual world such as their NFTs, avatars, even games using VoxEdit and Game Maker.

The Sandbox uses various types of tokens with the aim of guaranteeing a circular economy, SAND, Gems and Catalyst, LAND and ASSETS.

Despite having been in the crypto ecosystem for some time, with the recent boom in metaverses, more and more people are turning to see this subsector of the digital world, boosting not only its popularity, but also its value.

An example of this is The Sandbox, a play to earn game which combines blockchain technology, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT), all in a 3D metaverse. And, as usual, you will find based on Ethereum technology.

The Sandxox gains popularity

The Sandbox has been created by Pixowl with the aim of being a disruptive project of the traditional games market. Why disruptive? Well, because traditional games generally have control and possession of the content that has been generated by users. In this way, The Sandbox proposal is that users have absolute ownership over their creations in the virtual world.

In fact, as we mentioned at the beginning, this is not a recent project. In 2011 and 2016, two big hits were released: The Sandbox and The Sandbox Evolution. These two games together achieved $ 40 million downloads between iOS and Android.

A curious fact is that These two games were initially released to compete against Minecraft. However, they did not settle for this and therefore Pixowl moved to the blockchain ecosystem to differentiate itself from its competitors.

Thus, in 2020, Pixowl launched the new The Sandbox project and became one of the fastest growing games within the crypto community. However, it was this year with Facebook’s foray into the Metaverse that this project has gained further popularity.

Also, according to its website, the project has attracted more than 50 associations, including CryptoKitties, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Binance and more recently to Adidas.

How does The Sandbox work?

As previously noted, The Sandbox seeks to differentiate itself from Minecraft or Roblox in the fact that here the creations of the users are owned by them and not by the game. In this sense, players can build and create their own NFTs, from avatars to games using VoxEdit and Game Maker.

Yes, The SandBox consists of three integrated products that, together, are the fundamental basis of the game since, together, they provide a greater benefit to users by allowing them to secure copyright through the blockchain and smart contracts .

These three products are:

VoxEdit

Marketplace

Game Maker

Now, let’s get to know each of these functionalities:

VoxEdit: Imagination has no limits

It is a NFT creation and development package and 3D vexel modeling. This is free and they ensure that it is easy to use. However, its simplicity does not mean that it is no longer powerful software. It is also available for PC or Mac.

But what can you do with this software? Well, players can create and animate different 3D objects, from humans to tools. Once produced, the items can be exported to the Marketplace and become in-game assets.

The Marketplace: Where the magic of NFTs happens

As its name says, it It is an NFT market where users meet to exchange game assets using SAND, the game token that will be explained later.

Game Maker: Don’t limit yourself!

Yes, The Sandbox not only allows you to create your own NFTs, but, With its platform, you can create 3D games for free within your Metaverse.

In fact, the platform ensures that it is not even necessary to know programming languages ​​since they have the visual scripting tools accessible.

Thus, users will be able to design and organize different object elements, including the NFTs that have been created with VoxEdit, in an environment called LAND that will be explained in more detail later.

How does the economy work?

A very important aspect that must be evaluated when observing a play to earn (p2e) game is the functioning of its economy. From there, conclusions can probably be drawn regarding the long-term durability of the project.

Therefore, according to their website, The Sandbox uses various types of tokens in order to guarantee a circular economy; it is relevant to understand what is behind this concept.

A circular economy is interrelated with sustainability and, therefore, according to the European Parliament It is a production and consumption model that involves the reuse, renovation and recycling of existing products as many times as possible to create added value.

Thus, in The Sandbox there is a circular economy among all types of users who interact on the platform; These range from players, creators to land owners. And, for this, it uses several types of tokens:

SAND : This is the ERC-20 token that is used as the basis for all transactions and interactions within the crypto ecosystem. Likewise, it is a governance token, what it means is that users who hold the token can propose and vote on changes to the platform. A relevant aspect is that SAND can be staked, therefore, more SAND can be obtained, as well as Gems and Catalysts, two other tokens that are required for the creation of ASSETS. There is a limited supply of SAND of 3 million tokens.

: This is the ERC-20 token that is used as the basis for all transactions and interactions within the crypto ecosystem. Likewise, it is a governance token, what it means is that users who hold the token can propose and vote on changes to the platform. A relevant aspect is that SAND can be staked, therefore, more SAND can be obtained, as well as Gems and Catalysts, two other tokens that are required for the creation of ASSETS. There is a limited supply of SAND of 3 million tokens. Gems and Catalyst : The Catalyst are ERC-20 tokens that define the “level” and the scarcity of its ASSETS; where the levels vary from “common” to “legendary. And for their part, Gems, along with Catalyst, are ERC-20 tokens used to define the attributes of your asset and burn as they are used. Possible attributes include: Power, Defense, Speed, Magic and Luck.

: The Catalyst are ERC-20 tokens that define the “level” and the scarcity of its ASSETS; where the levels vary from “common” to “legendary. And for their part, Gems, along with Catalyst, are ERC-20 tokens used to define the attributes of your asset and burn as they are used. Possible attributes include: Power, Defense, Speed, Magic and Luck. LAND: It is a digital property within the metaverse. Its purpose is to provide the space that players can populate with games, assets, and interactive experiences. And of course each LAND is an NFT. There is a limited total of 166,464 LANDs. When a player manages to combine multiple LANDs in one property, it is called a State.

It is a digital property within the metaverse. Its purpose is to provide the space that players can populate with games, assets, and interactive experiences. And of course each LAND is an NFT. There is a limited total of 166,464 LANDs. When a player manages to combine multiple LANDs in one property, it is called a State. Assets, or ASSETS: It is the token created by players who create content. It uses the ERC-1155 and can be marketed.

But does the fact that it is based on Ethereum mean that players have to deal with high fees? No, according to The Sandbox, the platform pays Ethereum gas fees on behalf of its players.

In addition, 50% of the transaction volume of the SAND token goes to The Sandbox Foundation, which supports the ecosystem by financing grants with the purpose of encouraging the production of high quality games and content.

In this way, The Sandbox players can earn income in SAND through rewards at events, sale of Gems and Catalysts or by staking SAND in their LANDs.

But, in addition, artists, creators, landowners and investors, will be able to have shares in the SAND flows that occur in the metaverse by selling assets, renting or selling LANDS, monetizing games within individual LANDS, etc.

So if a player owns a LAND and has completed it, they can get a percentage of the SAND that each player burns to enter their space within the metaverse.

Could The Sandbox Dethrone Axie Infinity?

The Sandbox, like other metaverse-related projects, has gained popularity within the crypto community following Facebook’s foray into this area.

In this way, The Sandbox is a project that is in full development, however, it continues to demonstrate that it has the capabilities to grow as it makes important partnerships.

Undoubtedly, The Sandbox, at least until now, it has the capabilities to compete with Axie Infinity. However, there are key differences between the two metaverses.

Axie Infinity has a virtual world where the battles of its NFT pets are generated between the players or in the adventure mode. The gameplay requires a strategy and specific characteristics of the NFTs.

While, In The Sandbox, the statistics will depend on the active gameplay within the metaverse. The goal is to collect Gems and Catalyst that will allow you to create more valuable ASSETS. And, for this, you must explore the different LANDS.

One aspect they have in common is their token burning system. In Axie AXS is burned with the raising of a new pet, in The Sandbox SAND is burned with the entry of users to a certain LAND. However, here The Sandbox stands out and is that, unlike Axie, they have two other burning models for internal tokens of the metaverse that are Catalyst and Gems.

In the end, what is relevant is that It is a new play to earn project that increases competitiveness within the sector and, therefore, potentially long-term efficiency.

In accordance with DappRadar, The Sandbox is currently ranked No. 66 by volume for the past 30 days. While Axie Infinity is in the number 2 position by volume.

What is the future of the project?

Based on the Roadmap available on its official website, by 2022 the crypto community can expect the following advances regarding the Sandbox metaverse:

During the first quarter, the team hopes to progressively open the metaverse to LAND owners who have built high-quality experiences.

During the second quarter, the launch of the DAO is expected along with the launch of the staking and voting mechanism for SAND, LAND and Avatar holders.

During the third quarter, the first virtual concert with Deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin is expected to be released. Plus the launch of The Walking Dead game.

And finally, for the fourth quarter of the year they hope to launch the mobile version.

It might interest you: