Jon Prosser, the youtuber Known for leaking information about upcoming devices from Apple, Google and other manufacturers, he has had access to what appear to be the first images of what could be one of the best smartphones of next year: the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Until now, we hardly knew details about the aesthetics and characteristics of this model thanks to the few leaks that appeared on the net. The new and alleged photographs published in FrontPageTechHowever, they reveal details that go beyond their physical appearance.

Without a doubt, the most remarkable thing about this model is its similarity to the latest smartphones in the Galaxy Note series. Samsung, remember, decided to end this range to focus on its line of folding mobile phones, making some of the star specifications of its acquaintances phablets will become part of other devices. In this case, the supposed Galaxy S22 Ultra would not only inherit the design line of the Galaxy Note, with those flat frames and that large format, but it would also integrate an S Pen in the chassis itself.

The Stylus Samsung was already present on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but as a separately available accessory. That is, to use it, you had to purchase a specific case, which also included the S Pen. Since the Galaxy S22 Ultra would have a hole to dock the stylus, presumably will come standard with the smartphone.

Samsung refuses to ditch the curved screen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Beyond the S Pen, the possible Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would also include a screen with hardly any frames and with a double curvature on the sides. Although the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a camera under the screen, the front lens of this next model will be visible in the upper area.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, appears to have a matte finish. In this case, it stands out for the sensors integrated into the body itself. According to the cited source, the main camera will have a resolution of 108 megapixels, while the ultra-wide-angle sensor will remain at 12 megapixels. Telephoto cameras, on the other hand, will be 10 megapixels and will offer a zoom of three and ten times. The rest of the features are still unknown.

Latest reports place the launch of the Galaxy S22 series in mid-February of next year. Before, Samsung could announce the Galaxy S21 FE. It is a cheaper version of the Galaxy S21 that has suffered a lot of delays due to a shortage of semiconductors.