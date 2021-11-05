We have been talking about Samsung’s Galaxy S22 for a long time with data that has been coming to light again and again but it is now when we attend what seem to be the first real photos showing the one you are aiming will look like which will sport Samsung’s new flagship for the first half of 2022.

If the supply crisis that embraces us does not prevent it, we would have to see in early 2022 as the great launch of Samsung arrives. A phone whose true appearance we now know thanks to the leak that John Prosser has published. Rear cameras with no module around, straight lines and oh … a space for the S Pen.

Very “inspired” by the last Note

Until now the S22 was the meat of rumors and renders, but this time everything points to real images. This will be how it will look, at least one of the variants (hopefully they will launch several) when the Galaxy S22 hits the market.

A model in which the rear part stands out above all, where the cameras get rid of the module that integrated them on the Galaxy S21 to appear freer and better integrated in the rear area. In addition, these cameras do not seem to protrude and are flush with the body of the mobile. In the team there is disparity of opinions about the correctness of the design.

Of these cameras for now the data indicates that they will be formed by a 108 megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens at three times and another 10-megapixel telephoto lens at ten times.

For its part, the front area stands out for offering curved and not flat edges, as some pointed out. In fact it is powerfully reminiscent of the shapes of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra … rest in peace.

And in relation to it you cannot ignore the presence of a hole to store the S-Pen. A slot for the accessory to be stored inside the device and without the need to use a cumbersome carrying case. This is the last nail missing from the Galaxy Note’s grave.

According to rumors, Samsung could announce the Galaxy S22 range in an upcoming Unpacked with a date set for late January or early February, which would mean arriving at MWC 2022 in Barcelona with the S22 family already presented.

Via | Frontpage