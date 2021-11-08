Samsung plans to carry out two launch events with just one month of margin. In January, the company could announce the expected Galaxy S21 FE, while the protagonists of the February event would be the Samsung Galaxy S22. A somewhat strange move considering that both lines are very similar to each other. But that, nevertheless, could make sense in order to avoid problems caused by semiconductor shortages.

Specifically, and as stated Jon prosser, Samsung to announce the Galaxy S22 series on February 8 next year. Resuming, therefore, the usual launch schedule of this high-end line. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and the newly leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra would begin that same day, while the sale is scheduled for February 18.

The South Korean company is unlikely to delay the launch of its new smartphones, as it did with the Galaxy S21 FE. However, the Galaxy S22, like other mobiles from other manufacturers, could suffer stock problems due to a lower production level than that obtained years ago. This would prevent many users interested in buying any of the aforementioned models from receiving their product on time. Precisely, it is something that already happens in other manufacturers. Apple, in fact, has decided to limit the production of its iPads to provide iPhones with the necessary components in order not to delay the production chain and, thus, avoid long shipping times.

Samsung is reluctant to abandon the Galaxy S21 FE: does this decision hurt the Galaxy S22?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Credit: OnLeaks

The latest reports ensure that Samsung could bet on a single version of the Galaxy S22 with Snapdragon SoC, leaving aside the inclusion of an Exynos processor. Samsung, until now, opted for two processor versions. In some regions, such as Europe or Asia, they implemented high-end Exynos chips, while the US models included a Qualcomm Snapdragon equivalent in efficiency and performance. The shortage of semiconductors, according to LetsGoDigital, could be the cause, so it will not be something that helps improve the situation.

In parallel, Jon Prosser has ensured that the Galaxy S21 FE will be launched early next year. Specifically, it is expected that the device with similar features to the Galaxy S21, but with a lower price, officially announced on January 4. Its commercialization, in addition, is scheduled for the 11th of that same month. This terminal, remember, has suffered several delays due to the shortage of semiconductors. Samsung, in fact, was thinking of suspending its production due to a low stock of Qualcomm processors.

Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE It will use a high-end processor, similar to that of the Galaxy S22. Do not forget that offering powerful performance at a slightly lower price is one of the attractions of this device. According to the latest information, the company could not have continued with production if it were not for the decision to bet on two different SoCs: Qualcomm for some markets and Exynos for Europe and the United States.

The Galaxy S21 FE, therefore, could have been yet another reason why the Galaxy S22 would arrive with a single processor version. It can be a good strategy to maintain a balance in the stock of both smartphones. Nevertheless, will continue to affect the availability of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Ditching the Galaxy S21 FE doesn’t seem like an option for the South Korean firm. Above all, if we take into account that the current version of this range it was a best seller.