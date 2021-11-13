The Samsung Galaxy S22 could have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 898 as a processor in several countries

Only the markets of the United States, Canada, China and Japan expected the Samsung Galaxy S22 with processor Snapdragon 898, but according to a rumor there would be more countries involved. Find out what is known in this note!

It seems that the rumors and leaks about the series of Galaxy S do not stop. Not long ago it was leaked what the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and now the novelty is that the Samsung Galaxy S22 could have as processor Snapdragon 898 from Qualcomm. While this processor was only expected by users from countries such as the United States, Canada, China and Japan, now it seems that other countries would join the list. It should be remembered that Argentina received the Snapdragon line in its Fold 3 version, but not in the S21 Ultra line.

Samsung It usually uses different chips depending on the region. For example, US models are often equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon, while those in Europe go more for Exynos. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it appears that there were several production problems in the chip industry. For this, Samsung I would use the Exynos 2200 in fewer parts of the world, which would leave the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 as a solution for devices in many more regions.

A former Samsung employee from South Korea shared on his YouTube channel, Super roader, that the models Samsung S22 would be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC in all regions, including Europe and Asia. But on the other hand, Max weinbach, who reports on Android news and more, commented a tweet where it confirms that Samsung would launch the Galaxy S22 equipped with the version of Exynos 2200 both in Europe and Korea.

this is absolutely correct. S90_E replaces G9__0 – Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) November 9, 2021

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could be announced at the event Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 next November 30 and December 1. Rumors say that this processor would be manufactured in 4nm and would bring many improvements compared to the Snapdragon 888.

According Super roader, the event Galaxy Unpacked would be Tuesday, February 8, 2022, where they would reveal the Galaxy S22. This information agrees with what you shared last week Jon prosser, well known within the world of leaks, who had also said that the reservations of the device would open the same day and that the launch date would be the 18th of the same month.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak… EXCLUSIVE 👀

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022 Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00 am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022 🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

Prosser He also mentioned that the S21 FE they would announce it in the first part of the event Unpacked which will take place on January 4, 2022. Although he announced that there would be no date to make reservations, he clarified that the device could be purchased on January 11, a week after the event.

While these are rumors and there is almost nothing confirmed, we already have dates to wait and see if we can confirm this data.

