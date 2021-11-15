It’s official: after beta tests on the Samsung Galaxy S21, and after One UI 4 has been circulating for a couple of months in some territories with Android 12, the stable update reaches the first Samsung phones. Also in Spain, this has been confirmed by the manufacturer itself: owners of a Galaxy S21 will be able to update from today, November 15.

Testing a new version of the operating system tends to get complicated when, to the new features of Android, the layer settings that most manufacturers usually place on top of the Google system are added. Precisely, One UI is not the lightest; hence, Samsung is in the habit of taking some time to adapt updates. This begins its stable journey.

Samsung has confirmed the news by ensuring that the update to Android 12 and One UI 4 will arrive today, November 15, to the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 + and Samsung Galaxy 21 Ultra. This update will be expanded internationally also arriving in Spain within the deadlines announced by the manufacturer.

The update lands as an OTA, so a notification will pop up urging you to download it. In principle, its weight will be slightly less than 2 GB, Samsung will update the mobile to Android 12 with One UI 4, the security patch will be November, the manufacturer’s pre-installed applications are renewed, branding enhances privacy and refines aesthetic appeal with cards and menus with very rounded corners, greater minimalism and flat colors.

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S21, the South Korean manufacturer has confirmed that One UI 4 will arrive with Android 12 to a good part of its most recent catalog:

Widget customization in One UI 4

We do not know the update dates of the previous models, Samsung has only confirmed that they will receive One UI 4 along with Android 12. The 2021 and 2020 models of the premium range should start next December; the rest will continue until the end of the first half of 2022.

