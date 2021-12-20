Amazon ’s offer, which we don’t know will last long, leaves it in only 515 euros , a descent that also coincides with the fact that we are at the gates of Christmas and could be the perfect gift we were looking for. A mobile that we will not regret because even if a time has passed, Samsung offers up to 4 years of updates in this model so that the terminal is up to date and protected.

A model that was highly desired at the time for offering the perfect balance between size and battery, this being its main value but not the only one. There are many other reasons that make us choose it, although now we must put our sights on its price, which came to be 1,009 euros when it was presented, however, now that is not the price we find at all.

The ideal option for 500 euros

Looking at everything that is on the market right now, there are few possibilities that stand up to it and all of them with specific points that allow it to continue to stand out. On the one hand, his Amoled display with high pixel density and 120 Hz of refreshment so that the sensation of softness is total even in demanding games.

Of course we must observe the processor, which is the Exynos 990 which makes this smartphone capable of moving everything without difficulties. Nor should we overlook its cameras, which combined with One UI allows us to get the best photos on Samsung thanks to the many smart modes they offer. Its main 12 Mpx sensor, the 64 Mpx telephoto lens with lossless 3x zoom, the wide angle and the ToF 3D sensor prove that in any situation we will have the perfect smartphone to photograph or record.

Everything that this model will give us for just 500 euros goes ahead when we refer to its large 4,500 mAh battery. This is capable of lasting all day no matter how much we squeeze it, being able to take it further if we configure the system for it. However, we do not need to limit ourselves since with wireless charging and fast charging of 25W at any time we can give it an extra power.

Other extra points of the S20 plus and that we do not see in competitive models for this price is the IP68 water resistance, HDR 10+ certification that improves all types of content or memory and high-speed storage that makes it possible to move everything without lag or waiting. In addition to NFC and all GPS systems.