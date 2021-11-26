The history of Galaxy Note, at least for the last few years, it has been surrounded by uncertainty. Sales of the terminal did not meet Samsung’s expectations and, not long ago, it was overshadowed by the success of folding until it was relegated to the background. After months of multiple rumors and reports, it seems that Samsung has decided to put the last nail in the coffin of said device.

From ET News (via 9to5Google) echo two situations that confirm, now yes, the death of the Galaxy Note. First, Samsung has no plans to include a new generation of the Note in the 2022 launch schedule. That is, the one that saw the light in 2020 would be the last. On the other hand, Galaxy Note 20 production will come to an end before the end of this year.

With those two points it is possible to say that the Galaxy Note will say goodbye forever. However, yes, we are still awaiting confirmation from Samsung, which should not take too long.

To be honest, it was matter of time for this to happen. By the end of 2020, sources of Reuters they anticipated that Samsung had no intention of launching a Galaxy Note in 2021. The information was obviously confirmed.

Likewise, it is clear that, at the end of the range premium, Samsung has directed its efforts towards other terminals. The first of them is him Galaxy Ultra, which many consider to be the “spiritual successor” of the Galaxy Note. Except for surprise, this device will have a new generation (S22) throughout the following year.

The other, clearly, is the Galaxy Z Fold. Even though Samsung had a turbulent start with folding, it has managed to redeem itself from its mistakes to offer a solid product with attractive features. So profitable is this range for Samsung that in the second half of 2021 they increased the production of folding screens by 47%, according to The Korea Economic Daily.

Samsung has preferred to take advantage of the interest in folding instead of continuing to support the Galaxy Note, which perhaps no longer gave for more. And for those who want an experience very similar to what the Note family offered, the Galaxy S Ultra will be there to fill that gap.