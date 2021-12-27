The latest leaks have revealed in detail several of the key specifications of the new Samsung Galaxy M33 5G that would arrive early next year.

We are in the last week of the year, but that does not mean that the leaks have disappeared. These days it seems that the rumors are beginning to be even greater, throughout this day we have seen how different companies and different manufacturers have been talked about.

Now it is Samsung’s turn with its Galaxy M33 5G. This device has been seen by passing through a well-known performance test, Geekbench. Having stepped on this test, he has left several data that are really useful to be able to know the device before its launch.

The first thing that has attracted attention is its processor. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G would have the Exynos 1200 5G inside. This chip has been developed by the South Korean firm and would have eight processing cores distributed as follows. The first cluster would be six cores at 2 GHz.

The second cluster it would be made up of the two remaining cores and could reach 2.40 GHz. This would indicate that the second cluster would be destined to offer extra power at the most necessary moments. Accompanying this processor would be 6 GB of RAM.

The autonomy would be marked by a 6,000 mAh battery. By having this capacity it is possible that it can endure a whole day of work or even more than a day of use if it is not very demanding. The screen would be 6.5 inches with Full HD resolution and the camera is expected to be present in the form of a notch.

The photographic section would be composed of four sensors in the back. The main one would be 64 megapixels, while the following would be 8 megapixels, 5 megapixels and 2 megapixels. The configuration typeAlthough, as it is not a top terminal, the combination of ultra wide angle and zoom is not expected.