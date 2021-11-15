If all goes according to plan, the Samsung Galaxy A33, a 5G mobile that should cost less than 300 euros, will go on sale in January.

Samsung is the company that sells the most mobile phones in the world, as well as because it makes excellent smartphones, because of its immense catalog with dozens of models.

Last January the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G became one of the low cost 5G mobiles more appetizing, for just 268 euros now on Amazon.

Today the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G which will come out next January, and reinforces a trend that we have seen in other leaks, such as the Galaxy A53 5G: Samsung is removing the headphone jack connector from its 2022 smartphones.

The filtration comes from 91Mobiles, in collaboration with OnLeaks.

We can see that it has a design very similar to the A32, with four rear cameras and a front camera with a U-shaped notch.

It will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution.

Filtering is reduced to external photos, so we cannot know aspects such as the included processor, memory, etc. Neither does the configuration of the cameras, beyond that will have 4 rear sensors, which are framed, and protrude slightly.



This smartphone is a clear bet from Samsung, which offers a 5G mobile that is quite competitive in terms of price and with good specifications.

As we can see in the video, in the case it has a USB Type-C connectorbut not the headphone jack. Bad news for those who still prefer wired headphones.

The speaker grill, microphone, and power and volume buttons are also appreciated, as is usual in any mobile nowadays.

It has measures of 159.7 x 74 x 8.1 mm, and a thickness of 9.7mm. It will go on sale in the colors orange, blue, black and white.

It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is already in stores next January, at a price that will be around 250 euros. Eye because there will be no 4G version.

It will be one of the most interesting options to enter the world of the 5G connection, if you haven’t already.