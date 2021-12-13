12/13/2021 On at 09:24 CET

EP

The sale of households skyrocketed 22.2% last October in relation to the same month of 2020, to add 46,242 operations, its highest number in this month since 2007, as reported this Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

With the interannual advance of October, the sale of homes chains eight consecutive months of positive rates after the increases of 32.4% and 65.9% registered in March and April, respectively, from 107.6% in May, from 73.5% in June, from 53.5% in July, from 57.9 % in August and 40.6% in September.

The year-on-year rise in home sales in October was a consequence of the increased operations on new homes, which grew by 21.6%, to 9,344 operations, as well as the increase in the sale of used flats by 22.4%, to add 36,898 transactions. In the case of new homes, October’s figure was the lowest since May, while the sale of used homes in October was the lowest since April.

91.5% of the dwellings transmitted by sale in the tenth month of the year were free dwellings and 8.5% were protected. The sale of free homes rose by 22.3% year-on-year in October, to 42,325 operations, while that of sheltered homes increased by 21.3%, adding a total of 3,917 operations.

In monthly terms (October over September), the sale of homes decreased by 13.4%, its biggest decrease in an October in at least five years.

In the first ten months of the year, the sale of homes accumulates a 35.9% rebound, with increases of 39.3% in operations on new homes and 35.1% in the case of second-hand ones.

Andalusia, in the lead

Last October, the highest number of home sales per 100,000 inhabitants occurred in the Valencian Community (175), La Rioja (163) and Cantabria (156).

In absolute values, Andalusia was the region that carried out the most housing operations during the tenth month of the year, with 9,550 purchases, followed by Catalonia (7,159), Valencian Community (7,006) and Madrid (6,300). In October, only two autonomous communities cut the number of home sales compared to the same month in 2020: the Basque Country (-6.1%) and Asturias (-0.9%).

In the other Fifteen communities registered promotions year-on-year. The largest increases occurred in the Balearic Islands (+ 57.7%), Cantabria (+ 41.2%), La Rioja (+ 41.1%) and the Valencian Community (+ 32.7%), while the smallest corresponded to Navarra (+ 2.4%) and Extremadura (+ 7.8%).

Increase in transferred farms

The properties transmitted in the property registers, from public deeds carried out previously, reached 167,791 in October, 5.9% more than in the same month of 2020.

For sale sand transmitted 16.8% more farms that a year earlier, while those transmitted by donation fell 3.2% annually; those transferred by inheritance fell by 2.9%, and swap operations increased by 1.9%.

86.3% of the sales in October corresponded to urban properties, which include homes, and 13.7% to rustic properties. Sales of urban properties increased by 19.4% year-on-year, while those of rustic properties rose 2.8% in relation to October 2020, to add 12,497 operations.