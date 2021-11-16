Online purchases posted the largest relative gain of the month, with an increase of 4% and a gain of 10.2% over the previous year.

The figure is better than expected by analysts who expected a rise of 1.2%. Despite the fact that in October inflation reached record levels, as it increased 6.2% in its annual comparison, its highest rate since November 1990.

In addition, it is the second consecutive month that retail sales have reached an increase higher than forecast. In September, US retail sales grew at a rate of 0.7%, higher than the 0.2% expected. This despite the shortage of components such as semiconductors and despite the crisis in the supply chains.

With information from AFP.