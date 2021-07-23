The Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony) are looking to create a new franchise, from which they hope to get a lot of fabric to cut. The directors hired an ally for this.

What could go wrong with the Brothers Russo in front?… Their records are impeccable and that is why it does not sound far-fetched that Hollywood find a way to work with them. The directors, who have already achieved great success with the franchise of The Avengers, now they are heading to another project, but not satisfied with them they are looking for success at any cost.

The developers’ time-consuming work is on a film adaptation of Command G (The Battle of the Planets). This was a famous animated show from the mid of the 70 ‘. In the story of it, a group of young people who sought to save the Earth from intergalactic threats were shown on their ship, Phoenix.

The official announcement of the project was made in the Comic-con of San Diego of 2019, but it is believed that not much more has been known due to the pandemic of the COVID-19. However, recently some details have been revealed.

The duo of filmmakers would not be in charge of the product so directly, so through their production company, AGBO, they looked for a scriptwriter for it. Thus, after almost two years of having confirmed the interest in making this a reality, it was mentioned that Daniel Casey will write the play.

The librettist has just seen the premiere of his most recent participation, Fast and furious 9, which surely helped make the decision to select it. In addition, he collaborated in productions such as 10 Cloverfield Lane Y Kin.

A new ally

On working with him, the Russos mentioned that “We are delighted to be working with a collaborator of Dan’s caliber on this beloved property. Their passion, attention to detail, and thirst for innovation are sure to delight fans of IP while making a thoughtful presentation for newcomers. He is a pioneer at heart. The perfect partner when we set out to lay the foundation for a universe that will engage audiences at a significant level… And across the media landscape. “

So things, Joe and Anthony They hope that Casey will be their right hand in this new franchise, which they intend to extend as much as possible. Not much information on the production yet, but with a scriptwriter on board, more details are expected to be revealed soon.

Fountain: Collider