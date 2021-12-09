We have heard rumors of the end of the notch almost before it appeared with the iPhone X. The main idea behind these claims is that Apple can get to embed the sensors behind the screen and leave only one aperture for the camera. A solution that, according to the latest rumors, we could see in the future iPhone 14.

Rumors that keep coming back again and again

In general, in the field of rumors, we can say that when the river sounds water carries. The amount of rumors that speak of an iPhone without a notch is increasing. On the other hand, we must remember what happened to the rumors of the Apple Watch Series 7. It is true that this seems an exceptional situation, manufacturing issues, but it showed that, although all sources agreed, the information was not reliable.

That said, the South Korean outlet The Elec claims that in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max we will see a new screen that will eliminate the notch of current models. According to the publication, Apple would be able to hide all the components of the camera system behind the screen, keeping only a hole for the front FaceTime camera.

The Elec affirms that Apple will continue to use the OLED screens type LTPO with ProMotion that we have already seen in the iPhone 13 Pro. Along with that the publication cites various industry and manufacturer sources to support your claims. Affirmations, it should be remembered, that Ming-Chi Kuo also shares, who has told us on more than one occasion that the iPhone 14 should, in fact, be the first to use this new camera format.

For now, it is best to take these rumors with some skepticism. Apple has reduced the size of the notch considerably in the iPhone 13, a recent change when we consider that, normally, the changes in the design happen in a biannual cycle. In any case, we will be attentive to new leaks and rumors that, without a doubt, will become more frequent as we get closer to launch.

Image | Emiliano Cicero