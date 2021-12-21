Tired of the same Christmas sweets? Well, this Christmas we propose a typical Italian dessert, the Sicilian bucellato, a cake that is not usually missing in the traditional Christmas tables of the neighboring country and that, as it usually happens in this type of sweets, has several years of history ahead. In the case of bucellato, even centuries, as it is believed that its origin is so ancient that something similar was already consumed in Roman times.

The name of bucellato derives from Latin bucellatum, which means “nibble bread” because of how tender it is. Thus, in Roman times, the buccina It was the trumpet of the Roman legionaries from whose round shape the bucella, a donut-shaped bread that the Roman emperors distributed among the people through his emissaries called buccellati, little by little it was transformed into the sweet that we bring you today

This sweet Christmas sweet on the outside, hides an explosive filler inside, as if it were a concentrate of Christmas textures and flavors, since dehydrated, candied fruit, as well as angel hair, are part of its ingredients. Do you dare to give that Italian air to your Christmas table? Well, don’t miss our sweet recipe for today.





We will start by preparing the filling. Put the dried figs, raisins and the rest of the chopped nuts in a saucepan, add the marsala wine until all the ingredients are covered and cook for 10 minutes over low heat. Once the time passes, turn off, let it cool slightly and add the beaten egg and the angel hair. We stir until all the ingredients are integrated, cover with a glued kitchen film and let rest for 1 hour. To make the dough, in a bowl we place the lard at room temperature together with the sugar. We remove. Add the eggs one by one, the sifted flour, the yeast, and the orange zest, mix and remove from the bowl, working the mixture until form a smooth and homogeneous dough. We film and let it rest in the fridge for an hour. Read: Spaghetti recipe with beef and aubergine meatballs, a unique dish to lick your fingers Once the resting time has passed, we spread the dough with a little flour and leave it about a centimeter thick. We form a rectangle with the mass and we put the filling in the width as forming a log. Then we roll the dough and mold it in the round until we get the shape of a crown, we cut the dough slightly to reveal the filling. We heat the jam and a little water and brush the bucellato, garnish with the oranges and the candied fruit and we bake at 180 degrees for about 45 minutes. Halfway through the baking time, carefully brush again with the hot jam.

With what to accompany the Sicilian bucellato

The Sicilian bucellato It allows many accompaniments, the most indicated is a glass of a sweet muscatel-type vine, although it will not make a good cava ugly. But if what you want is to take the Sicilian style to its maximum power, we recommend a good zibibbo wine.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Directly to the palate | Cava mousse

Directly to the palate | Nougat flan. Harvesting recipe