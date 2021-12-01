The role of the Condesa Clinics in the response against HIV in Mexico City and in the country - Mundodehoy.com

By: Dr. Humberto Gudiño Solorio. President Elect AMMVIH (Mexican Medical Association of HIV / AIDS).

LaSalud.mx .- Infection by Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Since their discovery, they have been problems full of stigma and discriminationInitially, it was considered to be a disease exclusively linked to homosexual people. In August 1981, the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) reported 111 similar cases. Initially it was called homosexual-related immunodeficiency syndrome or pink plagueHowever, months later it was also shown to occur in hemophiliacs, people who had received transfusions, heterosexual couples, children of mothers at risk and health workers. There is no doubt that this epidemic is more frequent in certain population groups, such as they are; men who have sex with men, transsexual women, male and female sex workers, etc. On Mexico the first cases were detected in 1983 and by 2013, 30% of the detections that were made in our country were made in Mexico City and at that time it represented 21.4% nationwide.

In our country, as it is a concentrated epidemic, in men who have sex with men and other populations at high risk, the creation of a highly specialized but friendly place that could offer care to people with this pathology was sought 21 years ago . So that On January 20, 2000, the Condesa Specialized Clinic was inaugurated. by the then Secretary of Health of the Federal District, the Dr Armando Cordera and its first director the Dr. Jorge Saavedra (former director of Conasida). One of the main objectives, give treatment and specialized follow-up to people with HIV / AIDS infection of low resources and without social security, it was thought that 40% of people living with HIV / AIDS in Mexico City would be cared for in this Health Institution. The Condesa Specialized Clinic currently “Center for the Prevention and Comprehensive Care of HIV / AIDS of Mexico City”.





The following table shows the prevalence of HIV infection for 2020 according to the population group at risk in the Condesa Specialized Clinic. (Table 1)

As of 2009, a significant increase in diagnoses began, driven by a public health policy to carry out a large number of tests in high-risk populations for the acquisition of HIV infection. The Increase in the large number of people on antiretroviral treatment and the saturation of health services at the Condesa Specialized Clinic located in Benjamín Hill 24, Colonia Condesa, made it necessary to have the opening of the clinic Specialized Countess Iztapalapa “Dr Bernardo Sepúlveda Amor” on December 1, 2015, located in the Iztapalapa Mayor’s Office in a strategic location (we must remember that this area of ​​the City is one of the places where more HIV infections are diagnosed in Mexico City.

In 2018, the largest number of HIV diagnoses were made in the Condesa Clinics, with a total of 35,890 tests performed, 11.8% being positive, with a total of 4,229 people diagnosed (Graph 1). At the Condesa and Condesa Iztapalapa Specialized Clinic, comprehensive treatment is given to people living with HIV / AIDS, there is a consultation of Internal Medicine / Infectology (Internists and Infectologists), specialists who are in charge of evaluating people and giving individualized treatment according to their needs. It has services of Mental Health, Psychiatry, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Oral Health and Pathology, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Clinic for Sexually Transmitted Infections not HIV, Clinic for Victims of Sexual Violence, being pioneers in the treatment and monitoring of Men and Women Trans, at his Clinica Trans. Comprehensive treatment is given to women living with HIV / AIDS, pregnant women with chronic diagnosis and follow-up, emphasizing the gynecological health of women, also trying to seek the well-being of this group of people, in many cases little taken in bill. We have an Adherence and Polypharmacy Clinic, made up of specialist mental health personnel, unique in its kind and a national pioneer of this type of care, focused on patients who are in virological failure, emphasizing the potential problems that could compromise adherence to pharmacological management.

The Condesa Specialized Clinic was part of the Project “Imprep” carried out in Brazil, Mexico and Peru, with the general objective of addressing the strategic aspects of PrEP implementation, serving as a preparatory step for the launch of integrated PrEP services in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. These countries were selected because they have a high rate of HIV in the region, the results of this project are currently in the process of being published.

Currently, the Condesa Clinic is also part of one of the most important research protocols in the world to search for a preventive vaccine against HIV infection, there are people following the Mosaic protocol. -Mosaico is a study that evaluates an experimental vaccine regimen. This vaccine is based on the combination of several proteins from the HIV virus that are genetically added to a viral vector (adenovirus 26) that is harmless to humans, but is effective in generating specific immunity against the different subtypes of HIV.

It is important to mention that The support and great enthusiasm of Non-Governmental Organizations and the LGBTI community have played a fundamental role in the Clinic’s response to the HIV epidemic., fighting incessantly for their rights and those of people in vulnerable situations. The Clinic has become a place where the doors are always open, where the well-being of the community and people living with HIV / AIDS is sought and it also cares for some other sexually transmitted infections.

There is no doubt that the years 2020 and 2021 have been difficult years, This was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which significantly impacted diagnoses of HIV / AIDS, given the saturation of health services in both the IMSS and ISSSTE, in 2020 a large number of Antiretroviral Treatments to people entitled to the aforementioned services. The Covid-19 pandemic caused a decrease in the number of diagnoses of HIV / AIDS infection in Mexico City, we consider this, due to the fear and uncertainty that the population had of approaching health services for fear of being infected by SARS-CoV-2. The number of people with advanced disease (CD4 count less than 200 cells / mL) increased substantially, for 2019 the percentage was 30.9% and it may be that this percentage has increased this last year, however, We still do not have exact figures to prove it, although in other countries this trend has been reflected.

Given the problems that arose during the last two years, new programs have been implemented to monitor people with HIV / AIDS in the Condesa Clinics, to reduce the saturation of services and avoid the concentration of many people within the Clinics , a teleconsultation program was implemented through video calls from the end of 2020 to November 2021, more than 2,000 teleconsultations have been granted for follow-up and consultation of laboratory studies to patients.

The Condesa Clinics also has a monitoring and control program for persons deprived of their liberty, giving antiretroviral treatment and medical follow-up to people who are in prison, there is a Medical Unit in the Santa Marta Acatitla Prison. There is a program known as Sanctuary Clinic where support is given to migrants from different countries and continents, providing follow-up and accompaniment to this group of people, who on many occasions are in vulnerable situations.

For just over a year, this clinic has also provided treatment for people who have Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) infection and people who have HIV / HCV coinfection, currently has more than 300 people treated and cured of hepatitis C, both monoinfected and coinfected.

In addition, it has research programs and academic links with various educational institutions such as the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Lasalle University and the National Polytechnic Institute. There are various activities of Continuing Medical Education and support for the training of Human Resources for Health, so that they have extensive knowledge of HIV / AIDS and other Sexually Transmitted Infections, there are academic programs for medical interns on duty social, rotations of resident Infectology physicians of venues such as the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases, XXI Century National Medical Center and National Cancer Institute, in addition to Resident Physicians of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Dermatology, Psychiatry, as well as Nursing interns; We know that the fight against HIV / AIDS does not only take place in clinics and by screening people, but also training human resources for health, so that they have the necessary skills to treat people with HIV / AIDS.

The Condesa Specialized Clinic and the Condesa Iztapalapa Clinic, represented by their Director the Dr. Andrea González Rodríguez, its large group of treating doctors, nurses and other health personnel who work in this institution, is widely committed so that people who come to seek quality care can receive it in a timely and warm manner. We continue to fight against HIV / AIDS, reminding all our patients that unfortunately they have lost their lives due to this problem., on this December 1, 2021, International Day of the Fight Against HIV / AIDS.

Thanks:

Dr. Andrea González Rodríguez, Director of the Condesa Specialized Clinic

Ing. Eduardo Rodriguez. Coordinator of the Monitoring and Analysis Unit of the HIV and Hepatitis C Program in Mexico City.

Ing. Ricardo Niño Vargas. Developer and Administrator of Analysis and Monitoring Systems

