Oxytocin is a hormone and a neurotransmitter, which conditions physiological processes that affect the physical and emotional health of the human being. It is produced endogenously by the central nervous system, facilitating interpersonal relationships. In fact, it is called the love hormone. But in obstetrics, it has become popular in a synthetic form, to improve uterine contractions in pregnant women, speeding up labor.

Looking for a normal and spontaneous delivery

This hormone secreted by the pituitary gland is actively involved in the control of emotions. So much so, that it can accelerate your heart rate and lower your blood pressure for no apparent reason. Likewise, it participates in other biological processes such as intercourse, helping to contract the uterus. In addition, it facilitates the ability to learn and improves memory.

There are some natural ways to stimulate oxytocin production, such as having physical contact with a loved one, laughing, meditating, enjoying a walk in nature, or being generous. Likewise, it can be said that, although there is no food that contains it, chocolate is a natural activator. Generating high levels of this substance when consumed in moderate amounts.

During pregnancy, the release of oxytocin is gradual, partially dilating the cervix, to prepare the way for delivery. Likewise, the pressure exerted by the baby’s head on the walls of the uterus and the vaginal canal also stimulates secretion. In such a way that uterine contractions are allowed to start naturally at the end of pregnancy to expel the baby. 1

Also, oxytocin helps control postpartum hemorrhage. And after birth it is directed towards the mammary ducts. Managing to cause small contractions in the breasts, which make the milk come out as an adjacent reflection of the stimulation generated by the baby’s suction. 2

However, many times things do not go as expected and vaginal delivery is compromised due to lack of strength in contractions. It is there, where the active labor management protocol is put into action, to improve results. By intravenously administering oxytocin prepared in the laboratory, in order to help induce uterine movements, seeking to reduce the rate of cesarean sections.

In, but, the World Health Organization WHO, recommends living the experience of natural childbirth, if there is no risk factor for the mother or for the baby. At the same time, it insists on applying standards of good medical practice, ceasing to recommend the use of oxytocin for women with epidural anesthesia, in the active management of labor. Preventing the delay in the process and the possible attached consequences. 3

Especially, because the incorrect use of this substance in a synthetic form, can cause uterine tachysystole or abnormal fetal heart rate. In addition, to reduce the sucking reflex in the newborn and make breastfeeding difficult. Mainly due to the fact that, unlike the endogenous or natural production that is secreted in pulses, protecting the fetal well-being of the baby, it is administered continuously, drastically invading the cavity of the uterus.

