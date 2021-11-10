And the above is not only exchanging information, since there are also tools, perhaps not so accessible for the common citizen, but for companies, which provide a platform for methodological and predictive data analysis that are a starting point for development. of solutions to get closer to the goals set.

By this I mean tools and solutions that reflect the synergy between technology and compliance with the SDGs, which work to also visualize the actions and results derived from the organizations’ sustainability strategies through a series of indicators that are aligned to the 2030 agenda.

All thanks to the collection of data, which are transformed into information that is used to monitor compliance with these SDGs within companies, achieving a synergy between technology and sustainability.

This facilitates awareness of the different problems and challenges that are addressed in the SDGs and in which each organization must intervene by taking an increasingly active role.

The implementation of technological tools carries a monetary cost and is sometimes not accessible to all organizations. However, once again thanks to technology, there are business models that facilitate resources for their acquisition. Two examples are the crowdsourcing and crowdfundingThe first consists of outsourcing the tasks of an organization to optimize human resources; the second uses the capital of individuals through small contributions.

Both serve as entry points for fundraising to drive achievement of the SDGs in an accessible way for organizations at all levels.

The information exists, we must take advantage of the technological tools at our disposal to capitalize on it from its analysis, processing, and why not, the development of a predictive model to see its behavior.

There is a challenge and a will to face it. There are also the inputs and tools to do so. And, is that, as well as individually we are asked to act, organizations already have technological allies that will facilitate them to do so and achieve their goals based on the SDGs to deliver tangible results, not only for them, but also to generate a positive change on the planet and in future generations.

Editor’s note: Daniel Malpica is VP of Digital Cluster at T-Systems México. Follow him on LinkedIn . The opinions published in this column belong exclusively to the author.

