Today it is not new to talk about the post-pandemic digital transformation driven by technology in different sectors. We have undoubtedly seen it in the health and pharmaceutical industries, in the manufacturing sector and of course in the financial sector, which has had a significant boost with processes such as onboarding digital that have had a strong boom, not only in Mexico, but in the region.

But what exactly is the onboarding digital? Simply explained, it is a process that allows the opening of a bank account or delivery of a financial service in a 100% digital way. This process is carried out through the identification of clients through the use of biometric technology and the capture and validation of official identification documents such as passport or INE, and it only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

According to data from Deloitte, previously the account opening processes could take 16 weeks and banks ended up investing between $ 20,000 and $ 30,000 USD in the incorporation of a new client, and thanks to the automation of the process they have reduced up to 50% the times and costs.

Having explained what digital onboarding is, it continues to understand the role of this very useful and necessary process in the economic reactivation of a country. In situations like the one we live in today where we begin to see that little by little economic activities begin to regain strength, this digital tool helps on different fronts, starting by facilitating financial processes that previously took more than two months and that now happen in a matter of minutes.

In the case of banks, for example, we observe that it has given them the possibility of increasing the number of records 30 times compared to the figures for physical processes, thanks to the speed and security with which the process is carried out immersion. Although most of these institutions are aware of the operational and economic advantages of automated digital processes, they do not always see the importance of creating a personalized and non-repetitive digital experience for their users.

On the other hand, in the case of smaller businesses or companies, the onboarding Digital allows them to quickly join the financial system, to access products such as loans, payments, financing, etc.

In addition, it will also help to achieve one of the main objectives of the PNIF (National Financial Inclusion Policy), which implies that by 2024 77% of the population will have at least one financial product.

The equation is simple, the faster and easier it is in processes such as the opening of accounts, the greater the economic circulation that allows the activation of the country. This will also help the Mexican financial system to show an increasingly solid position where technology should be seen as an ally for economic recovery.

Incorporating solutions such as onboarding Digital is imminent for the financial industry as there is a growing need to transition from the physical to the digital world to drive an unprecedented digital transformation.

Marcelo Fondacaro, CCO of Veritran

