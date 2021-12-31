Throughout the year that ends today, we have maintained that the pandemic prompted us to organize ourselves in a process that I have identified as the “Social reengineering that is coming”. If we don’t do the above, then we haven’t learned anything in these last two years.

The reengineering in question includes new social protocols, new ways of doing business, new educational forms and a renewed vision of caring for the world and our health.

It is a fact that 2022 will put us to the test again and we must put on the board what we learned about this painful pandemic that has left us without many of our family and friends.

On the other hand, our sector has evolved in two years what it was destined to do in 10. Technology and communication systems took the great leap to facilitate our links, which is why marketing, lobbying and communication professionals are called to be the protagonists of this adaptation.

In the next 365 days, important electoral processes such as the intermediate ones will take place in the United States of America and the decision on who will replace Angela Merkel as the new leader of the European Union, Emmanuel Macron, the French President, is one of the candidates.

A new soccer world cup will be staged in the exotic country of Qatar as well as China, Russia will continue to compete together with the USA, the geopolitical leadership.

In the economic part, we must monitor the behavior of the offer and demand of the products and the supply of the parts that went through the roof due to the high cost of freight that the shipping companies increased by three times their value, passing each of the 4 to 12 thousand dollars. One of the challenges for the industry will be to combat the shortage of components in the automotive industry and some technologies that use chips to start normalizing their supply, such as telephones and computers.

Finally, I express that my greatest wish for next year will be that we can receive greater social security by making this world, our home, a better place to live.

Today, thanks to this prestigious means of communication, I share with my colleagues in the twilight of 2021, that we assert that communication is the science that fosters understanding in all social and economic sectors.

This will be our mission in 2022.

We will meet later.