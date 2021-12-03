The Rock would have a collaboration with Fortnite

For several months rumors and theories began to circulate thate Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would play a mysterious character from Fortnite known only as The Foundation. This character debuted in the Season 6 of the battle royale, And ever since, players have tried to figure out who would be responsible for bringing it to life. Well, a new teaser for Johnson seems to have confirmed his collaboration with Fortnite.

Johnson published a new video on social networks, where he released several clues that point to his collaboration with this battle royale. Although superficially it is a video to promote your energy drink, Zoa, includes several teasers from Fortnite. You can see it for yourself below:

Late night grind, POWERED BY @zoaenergy💥⚡️

ZOA delivers healthy energy when you get to that ZERO POINT so you’re always taking the HIGHER GROUND.

Because drinking ZOA, will always give you the strongest FOUNDATION in the UNIVERSE!

Sip your ZO, now LFG !!!! #ifyouknowyouknow 🦾 pic.twitter.com/admN7U9QKt – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2021

The final event of Fortnite Chapter 2 is taking place this weekend, so it would make sense for Johnson to announce that he will be playing The Foundation during this event. Although there are a couple of days to witness this, a recent leak let us see what the trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 and you can see it here.

Editor’s note: In addition to the crossovers, it seems that Fortnite will also start to incorporate celebrities. Some time ago we had the Travis Scott virtual concert, and not so long ago we also had the Ariana Grande one. There is no doubt that we are facing a worldwide phenomenon.

Via: ComicBook