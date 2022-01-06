We are already in January and many are the people who seek to achieve a healthy weight throughout this new year, turning to different tools, not all of them healthy. Therefore, we tell you the risks of choosing a detox diet to lose weight in the new year and we leave seven resources to use in their replacement.

The dangers of detox or cleansing diets

The detox or cleansing diet based on liquids mainly and drinks such as juices or shakes, they are temporary alternatives that are never raised for more than a week and that promise to detoxify the body by contributing to a rapid weight loss.

With these premises detox diets they are strict and very reduced in calories being able to put in risk of nutritional deficiencies our body by considerably limiting the foods that are included in it.

On the other hand, because detox diets are based on fluid intake, they can promote excessive water consumption which, among other consequences, can lead to electrolyte imbalance which represents a real danger to health and can in serious cases cause mental damage, and even death.





Also, due to its characteristics raise stress levels in the body and cortisol, which can lead to the development of diseases affecting the immune system. Also, because of their strict nature and the great weight loss that they can cause, detox diets can be the cause of a marked rebound effect and a long-term metabolic adaptation that hampers effective weight loss.

It’s about options with miracle diet features little effective to lose weight permanently and that is not safe or appropriate for most of the organisms.

Detox or cleansing diets are not necessary

Although it is true that our body can be intoxicated after the end of the year holidays and the consumption of high proportions of sugars, fats or alcohol, detox or cleansing diets are not equally necessary.

Our body alone is able to eliminate toxins present in it, it only needs to function properly and therefore, detox or cleansing diets do not offer greater benefits but on the contrary, they carry many health risks and can permanently damage our metabolism, being an obstacle to achieve a healthy weight permanently.





Healthy resources that can help purify your body

In replacement of a detox or cleansing diet that can have negative effects on our body, we recommend going to one of the following resources that can promote natural cleansing of the body and help lose weight on these dates:

Drink an adequate amount of water

Take a sufficient amount of liquids every day It is essential to eliminate toxins from the body and at the same time, deflate after excesses.

We recommend that the drink used is water, avoiding as much as possible alternatives that are sugary or with alcohol inside that can add toxins and have the opposite effect on the body.

Include fruits and vegetables at every meal

The fruits and vegetables They not only offer us a high water content but also contribute to purifying us by offering fiber in appreciable proportions and vitamins as well as minerals that favor health care.

Although the most advisable thing would be to use fresh fruits and vegetables, we recommend their inclusion in every meal These can be steamed or sautéed, always avoiding fried foods.

Add legumes and whole grains for easy filling

To satisfy ourselves without falling into excesses and obtain quality nutrients that favor the purification of the body, we recommend incorporating legumes and whole grains to the usual diet.

These foods will offer us vegetable protein and fiber that effectively calm the appetite and at the same time, contribute to the intestinal evacuation and the purification of the organism.

Avoid ultra-processed whenever possible

Highly industrialized or ultra-processed products are a source of sodium, sugars and fats in appreciable proportions that they do nothing but continue to intoxicate our body. Therefore, we recommend avoiding them whenever possible.

Base our usual diet on real food It is essential if we seek to lose weight in the new year and purify taking care of the health of the body.

Choose fish as a source of protein for your dishes

The fish instead of meat They are perfect for obtaining quality proteins in our dishes and filling us with good nutrients.

High-fat options offer Omega 3 with anti-inflammatory effect on the body and therefore, contribute to protect health and purify us with good nutrients.

Get regular physical activity

To promote blood circulation and facilitate the elimination of toxins from our body as well as to regain the feeling of well-being, it is advisable doing physical activity on a regular basis.

This is not only recommended to achieve a healthy weight and cleanse ourselves, but also to optimize metabolism, relieve stress and improve the aesthetics of our body.





Take care of your rest every night

Sleeping badly for several days in a row is part of the excesses of the end of the year parties, therefore if we seek to purify as well as reset the body by making a clean slate it is advisable take care of every night’s rest.

This will be key to improve the quality of our diet, feel better and deflate as well as counteracting other possible consequences that the holidays of the New Year’s Eve have left us.

You know, follow a detox diet to lose weight in this new year carries many risks and is never advisable nor necessary while, in its replacement, we can resort to healthy resources such as those mentioned above to promote the achievement of a healthy weight over time.

