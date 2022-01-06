the risk of correction increases after the price of ICP increased by almost 60% in 5 days

Internet Computer (ICP) has entered 2022 explosively.

The price of ICP jumped more than 56% in the first five days of the new year, reaching a 30-day high of $ 38 on January 5. Its massive bullish move accompanied an increase in trading volumes, underscoring a strong and healthy bullish sentiment for now.

Daily price chart of the ICP / USD pair. Source: TradingView

At the center of the recent ICP price rally was a flurry of upbeat news.

That includes the decision of Binance this Tuesday to list a financial instrument that would allow traders to directly exchange ICP to / from Ethereum’s native Ether (ETH) token and the launch of Terabethia, a bridge between blockchains, on December 22 that enables Ethereum’s ERC-20 tokens to exist natively on the Internet Computer blockchain.

What’s more, A rally in smart contract platform tokens, especially in the past seven days, may have increased traders’ appetite for ICP.

Yield of smart contracts platform tokens. Source: Messari

Bearish trend intact

However, ICP remains at risk of cutting its recent gains entirely, as it trended down within its multi-month descending channel range.

In detail, the price of the Internet Computer token reached the channel’s upper trend line on Wednesday, thus exposing itself to liquidation risks. That’s mainly due to the trendline history of limiting ICP bullish attempts, as shown in the chart below.

ICP / USD daily price chart with descending channel pattern. Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, recent data also shows that a retracement of the upper trend line pushed the ICP price towards the lower trend line of the channel. For that reason, ICP was at risk of falling to new price lows despite its bullish rally.

Confluence of resistors

More clues to the ICP retracement setup come from another resistance near $ 37.70 and the risks of overvaluation posed by the token’s daily relative strength index (RSI).

The $ 37.70 level, which helped ICP limit its bearish exposure between September and November 2021, coincides with the 0.236 Fib line of the Fibonacci retracement chart drawn from the high of around $ 89 to the low of $ 22 .

Meanwhile, heThe RSI reading at press time was close to 67.50. A value greater than 70 will make ICP an overbought asset that may represent some degree of price correction / consolidation. If it happens, the ICP price could risk falling to the Fib 0 line near $ 22.

Conversely, closing above the $ 37.70 level could have the Internet Computer in its sights of $ 47.50 as its next bullish target.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.

