Dead by daylight It has become the definitive crossover of the horror genre. And it is that the asymmetric multiplayer video game of Behavior Interactive has a multitude of scary franchises in its ranks and now it is about to include a new one. Now we have known that The Ring will be the protagonist of the next DLC of Dead by Daylight. This has been announced by the Canadian company through its Twitter account through a message issued at dawn in Spain, at a time clearly designed for the Japanese public, the country to which this license belongs and which has a huge Dead by community. Daylight.

A phone call, a well, the static of a television. These are the three main ingredients of The Ring saga (Ringu in Japanese) and that are also part of the trailer that you can see just above these lines. “The curse is spreading. A classic character from horror history joins the cast of Dead by Daylight. The Ring hits the fog with a new chapter based on the novel by Koji Suzuki and in the original film adaptation. You’ll need more than seven days to hone your skills, so dive into Dead by Daylight now and get ready for Chapter 23, available from March 2022”, Has communicated Behavior.

What is the most powerful assassin in Dead by Daylight? This graph confirms it

As we have seen in this information, the DLC will be based on the japanese movie and not in the American remake, so the new assassin of Dead by Daylight would be Sadako Yamamura and not Samara Morgan, the terrifying girl with her face covered by her own hair. For now we do not know if the new chapter of Dead by Daylight will also arrive accompanied by a new survivor and map, so we will have to wait to know the rest of the details of a DLC that, yes, has caught fans of the game by surprise. Horror.