Oil-exporting countries have to seek new avenues of financing. Saudi Arabia is experimenting with converting oil rigs into amusement parks.

If all goes according to plan, it’s a few decades the world will stop depending on oil. And oil-exporting countries will have to seek new sources of income.

They are the richest countries in the world, so they have money to get it. Here we have a curious proposal: The Rig, an oil rig turned into an extreme amusement park.

Its construction has already been approved by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), in the middle of the Persian Gulf. A 150,000 square meter amusement park in the middle of the sea, on an oil rig that can only be reached by boat or helicopter. You can see the spectacular presentation in this video:

As we can see, the huge oil rig has been adapted to offer all kinds of extreme sports.

From Ferris wheels suspended over the sea to dizzying roller coasters that run between platforms.

You can do scuba diving, submarine trips, bungee jumping, go-kart racing, paragliding, piloting speedboats on the high seas, flying in a plane or helicopter, and much more.

Two huge pools offer different activities, for those who prefer fresh water.

There are also zip lines of hundreds of meters, Cableway, and other proposals designed to get the adrenaline pumping.

For those who prefer more leisurely experiences, The Rig has live concert halls, three hotels with 800 rooms and 11 restaurants, including one specialized in tapas.

The PIF assures that The Rig “seeks environmental protection in the project area, in line with world best practices and in support of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to preserve the environment“.



East extreme amusement park installed on an oil rig It is part of the project of the government of Saudi Arabia for the next four years.

Aims to “drive innovation in the tourism and entertainment sectors by providing promising development opportunities to achieve economic diversification in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 goals“.

The Saudi Vision 2030 it is a government plan to make the country less dependent on oil.

They are aware that the energy change is about to arrive, and they need to be prepared when the demand for fuel falls.