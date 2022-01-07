On October 14, 2021, The Riftbreaker It was released on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, as well as being available from the same day of its launch on Xbox Game Pass. Although, this title developed by Exor Studios, a company that will sound familiar to many for the Criticism they made to Xbox Series S when developing video games, you have now confirmed through your account Twitter, that The Riftbreaker Reaches More Players Thanks To Xbox Game Pass, in addition to having achieved a large number of copies sold.

The Riftbreaker is being a success, since more than half a million players have visited Galatea 37, in large part thanks to Xbox Game Pass. Also, already 350,000 copies sold have been exceeded among all platforms. There is no doubt that thanks to Game Pass, many players have been able to access and discover a large number of wonderful and fun titles such as The Riftbreaker.

You will step into the shoes of Captain Ashley S. Nowak: an elite scientist and soldier in a powerful mechanical suit, a Riftbreaker. Go through a one-way portal to Galatea 37, a distant planet at the edge of the Milky Way, with the goal of building a base that will allow you to return to Earth and a future colonization of the planet. Ashley’s mechanical suit, which she calls “Mr. Riggs’, can withstand the harshest environmental conditions and has a wide range of equipment for building the base, extracting resources, collecting specimens, and of course for combat; It is also capable of traveling through portals that connect immense distances.