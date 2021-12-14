The Riddler stars in the new Batman trailer

Since his last trailer in the DC FanDome a few months ago, fans were quite excited about The batman. This is possibly the most anticipated movie of 2022, so any type of material that Warner Bros. lance is worth celebrating. Well get ready to see more about The riddle with this new video advance.

This trailer is very similar to the ones we have had previously, since it is an international version. These trailers usually don’t differ too much from the others, however this time we did get an extended look at who will be the main antagonist of the feature film.

The batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

Editor’s note: I think Warner Bros. has done a good job with the publicity management of the film. Considering that there are still a few more months to go before its release, it makes sense that the production company prefers to reserve important details as we get closer to its launch, and of course, avoid any type of possible leak.

