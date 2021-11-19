EFE.- The richest dog in the world, a German shepherd named Gunther VI, heir to the trust of Countess Karlotta Liebenstein, has put up his house in Miami, which belonged to Madonna years ago, for almost $ 32 million, according to local media.

The news of the sale of this sumptuous mansion on the shores of Biscayne Bay It has jumped from the media specialized in the real estate business to the general information media when it became known that the selling trust is in the name of a being that has four legs and barks.

The sale price is 31.75 million dollars, a trifle for the amount that the Countess’s inheritance has become thanks to some successful investments: about 500 million dollars.

House in Miami of the richest dog in the world. November 18, 2021. Photo: © LPG for The Assouline Team at Compass / EFE.

Pop star Madonna lived in this house she bought for $ 7.5 million in the 1990s, according to an information published in Forbes magazine.

Gunther VI inherited the trust from the Countess who died in 1992 without issue at the death of his grandfather Gunther IV, who in turn inherited it from Gunther III, the first millionaire of this canine family.

The administrators of the fortune of Gunther VI not only look after the well-being of this lucky dog ​​who lives most of the year in Tuscany (Italy)Although he has properties in other parts of the world, but for his money.

The mansion located in an exclusive residential area of ​​the Miami neighborhood of Brickell, next to the Vizcaya Palace, a jewel of the Built in the 1920s by an heir to the Deering family, it became part of the Gunther estate in 2000.

It has a waterfront of 30.5 meters, with dock included, and the total area of ​​the farm is almost 4,800 square meters, of which almost 782 square meters built.

The mansion, originally built in 1928It has nine bedrooms and as many bathrooms and is surrounded by gardens, in which a Mediterranean-style pool shines like the whole complex.

