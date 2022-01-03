We have only been immersed in 2022 for a few hours, but one of the most anticipated releases of the year has already occurred. We talk about Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, the documentary by HBO Max which has served as a reunion of the actors of the magical saga and to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the first film. However, not everything has gone well. And is that the Harry Potter reunion has made a flagrant mistake about the identity of one of its protagonists. Specifically from Emma Watson, the actress who gave life to Hermione Granger in the saga created by JK Rowling.

As you can see in the previous image, an image of Emma Watson as a child is shown during the documentary film. The problem is that it is not a photograph of Emma Watson, but one of the also actress Emma roberts. It has been the fans who have realized this terrible mistake when they discover that it is a snapshot that Julia Roberts’ niece shared on her Instagram account a few years ago. A post that has now been filled with related comments with the reunion of Harry Potter, which has generated this surreal situation.

Hopefully in the next few hours HBO Max will correct the error, unless the process is irreversible and should stay this way. In that case, it would be necessary to know the opinion of Emma Roberts on the matter, an actress who has never been part of the franchise Harry Potter and who obviously has not been consulted to appear in this documentary. Be that as it may, remember that Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is now available on HBO Max and that it allows us to enjoy a chat between Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint twenty years after The Philosopher’s Stone, as well as many other protagonists of the saga.