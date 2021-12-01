The third chapter of Hawkeye is now available on Disney +, and has revealed the return to the MCU of an expected villain (Ojo spoilers)

The third chapter of Hawkeye has revealed that Maya Lopez is one of the lieutenants of the mob group known as the tracksuits, raising the question of who exactly Echo’s uncle is mentioned in the chapter. The opening scenes of Episode 3 of Hawkeye have served as an introduction to Alaqua Cox’s character, Maya Lopez, also known as Echo, who will soon star in her own television series for Marvel Studios on Disney +.

Echo is portrayed as the daughter of a local gang leader, who has learned to “read” the body language of her opponents as easily as lip-reading. However, while Echo is undoubtedly a compelling character, it is the identity of his mysterious and nefarious uncle that could have major repercussions for the MCU as a whole.

Echo is essentially a middle manager in the tracksuit mob, reporting someone higher that Clint Barton hadn’t even encountered during his time as Ronin. It seems that Echo’s family was saved from the Blip, but his father and his gang were very angry with Ronin. Her uncle appears to be a great crime boss, and although he has treated her with affection in the past, he is shown watching her train martial arts as a child, running her hand over her chin and laughing with pleasure and pride, apparently she won. Hawkeye Episode 3 positions Echo’s uncle as a major threat, avoiding showing his face in a way that certainly indicates viewers will be excited to see him.

Most viewers think this is Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. The actor was cast as Kingpin for the Daredevil series on Netflix, and there have been rumors that he will reprise the role in Hawkeye, although it will likely be rebooted.

The history of Kingpin and Echo in the comics

In the comics, Maya Lopez was a Native American from the Cheyenne nation whose father secretly worked for the crime ringleader as an enforcer for the mob. Maya was born deaf, developed a prodigious talent for mimicry, and as a child she was fond of art and dance. His innocence came to an end when his father was brutally murdered, actually on the orders of the Kingpin. However, Wilson Fisk was impressed with Maya’s talent and took her under his wing, sending her to the best schools his money could buy. But the reality is that the Kingpin saw in Maya another potential tool, a pawn that would come into play when the time was right. When the time came, the Kingpin lied to Maya and claimed that Daredevil was the one who killed her father, using her as a weapon in his war against the Man Without Fear.

Marvel seems to have tweaked Maya López’s story for the MCU a bit. In Hawkeye, Wilson Fisk appears to be part of his family: his uncle, whom he trusted and ran away after his father was killed. Unlike in the comics, Maya is aware of her uncle’s criminality, and willingly works for him as one of his lieutenants. The interesting question is whether he is right to believe that Ronin was the one who murdered his father; Kingpin could have used Ronin’s rampage as an opportunity, dressing one of his own in a similar outfit, we didn’t get to see the killer in the chapter, meaning the costume could be similar rather than identical.

Will we finally get to see Vincent D’Onofrio in the MCU?

Vincent d’Onofrio was the perfect Kingpin, and can be easily rebooted for the MCU. In this case, it appears that Wilson Fisk was a survivor of Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War, and with half of the living beings on Earth erased from existence. He may have already been a crime boss, who used the chaos that followed as an opportunity to expand his empire and become New York’s crime ringleader; after all, many of their rivals would have been eliminated, and the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed that national borders have collapsed, likely creating huge opportunities for organized crime. Even Ronin’s rampage through the underworld could have been helpful to the Kingpin. Sure, there would have been times when Ronin was an inconvenience, targeting some of the Kingpin’s plans, but it would also have pushed rival gangs out of the way.

Always opportunistic in the comics, Wilson Fisk could use the snap ending to further cement his grip on New York crime. While it is true that the rivals would have come back to life with the Hulk’s snap, they would have found themselves in a world that had changed dramatically and would have been tremendously vulnerable. Kingpin could easily have killed them at top speed while persuading others to work for him. All of this would mean that Kingpin would become a true force to be reckoned with in the wake of Avengers: Endgame.

Will it be the same version as in Daredevil?

There have been constant rumors that Vincent d’Onofrio will reprise the role of Wilson Fisk / Kingpin in Hawkeye, stoked by the actor himself on social media. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s playing the same Kingpin as in Daredevil; Marvel Studios does not appear to consider the Marvel Television series to be canonical, with evidence that even Agents of SHIELD it is not part of the conventional UCM. Even so, Spider-Man: Far From Home set a precedent to bring back the actors “Inherited” with the return of JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, and in No way home, we’ll see Jamie Foxx’s Electro with the similarities presumably ruled out due to the multiverse. Such an approach would allow Marvel to bring back popular and iconic actors like Vincent d’Onofrio (or Charlie Cox himself), to reboot the characters.

How Kingpin’s Return Will Affect The Hawkeye Series And Echo Spin-Off

Kingpin is one of the most important villains in Marvel Comics, and he would be the perfect antagonist for street-level superheroes. Presumably, Hawkeye will see a rift grow between Maya and her uncle, and the two will become enemies like in the comics; this arc would then continue in the next television series Threw out on Disney +. But there is no reason to suppose that the MCU Kingpin would only appear on the small screen; He is a prominent enemy of Spider-Man and could also appear in the upcoming Tom Holland trilogy.

Kingpin also provides a way to incorporate many other street-level villains into the MCU. Countless villains have served under Wilson Fisk, including Bullseye and Elektra, while in current comics he is in a relationship with Typhoid Mary; your rivals could appear in criminal war stories, featuring characters like Tombstone and Hammerhead. And Maya López is just one of many heroes whose origin stories are tied to the evil of the Kingpin. As a result, Kingpin’s debut in Hawkeye could set many ideas for the future at Marvel Studios.

You can see a new episode of Hawkeye every Wednesday at Disney +.