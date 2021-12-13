It’s never a bad time to resurrect a saga loved and appreciated by its followers. In fact, in recent years we have seen franchises that had been ostracized for more than ten years, either through remakes, reboots or, of course, new installments in the form of a sequel. Ubisoft has one of these IPs, which has not released a new title for many years, despite the fact that it has always enjoyed good success. Of course, in this case, we mean the saga of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell. The reason: Ubisoft has registered the trademark Y that gives rise to an imminent return.

All of this is looking more and more flattering. Unlike the previous years, whose possible return of Splinter Cell was only endorsed by insiders of doubtful reliability, this time, we have more than one tangible proof. A few months ago, we learned that the development of the Splinter Cell had begun because of a notorious leak. Over the weeks, more possible data has been discovered, such as that the game points, for the first time, to an open world model. Afterward, we’ve even heard other insiders like Jeff Grubb comment that it could be a reboot of the saga, something truly eye-catching.

Of course, if there is something to be clear about, it is that, to enjoy this game, we will still have to wait a few years. The development of the game has started a few months ago and, considering the cooking time required by today’s AAA, which increasingly demand more power in software, there is no doubt that it will still be a rather long wait. Anyway, it is also quite clear that, although the wait is still long, many fans of the saga starring Sam Fisher They will be delighted to return to their stealth titles to once again don their iconic night vision goggles.