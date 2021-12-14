Atresmedia’s streaming platform, Atresplayer Premium, has had its series presentation for 2022 and beyond. And among these novelties we will have the renewal of ‘Cardo’ and ‘Los protected: the return’ for two seasons 2 and, in addition, the unexpected return of ‘Veneno’.

The biopic made by Los Javis will have a continuation / second volume of the series titled ‘Dressed in Blue’, in which the world that Veneno lived will be explored by Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi and Valeria Vegas (based on the latter’s book), who were in charge of presenting this new title.

The details are quite sparse but the idea is to go beyond the original series and scratching at the history of transsexuality at the time of transition. We will once again see familiar faces (such as Paca la Piranha) and will delve into those who fought and died for LGTB rights in Spain.

‘Cardo’ and ‘The protected: the return’, renewed

Also by Los Javis, this time as producers, we will have season 2 of the intense ‘Cardo’, the youthful portrait of Ana Rujas and Claudia Costafreda in which the former gets back into the skin of María while she continues to face the aftermath of the motorcycle accident from the first season.

Finally, ‘The protected: the return’ seems to have been well received by the public (not critical) enough to have a new season. At the moment there does not seem to be more information about how this second installment will be, but we can expect more adventures from the Castillo Rey as they fight new threats.