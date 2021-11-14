“In general, Mexico’s strategy has been bad, due to the way in which we follow the pandemic in the sense of carrying out few tests, that is not the most appropriate and also not having taken pertinent measures at the right time,” said Olaiz Fernandez.

The handling of the health crisis by the Federal Government has been deficient, since with 303,688 deaths from COVID-19, we are ranked fourth in the number of deaths, below the United States, Brazil and India.

However, “we have had reasonably good points such as communication, having immediate access to almost all the information in the country.”

How has COVID-19 behaved in Mexico in recent months?

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that Mexico has already had three consecutive months of reduction in cases of coronavirus COVID-19, and that there are currently less than one percent of active infections, which, he considered, is “encouraging news “.

In the morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on October 26, the federal official indicated that there is an 84% decrease in hospitalizations, compared to the peak of the epidemic, so the beds have already been reused for attend to other diseases, without removing the capacity for reconversion.

“At this time we have had a process of going down, both in cases and in deaths. This is because the climate is favorable, a large amount of solar radiation enters and this lowers the number of cases, “said Olaiz.

On what are the measures that the citizens of Mexico can take to prevent contagion, the specialist recommended continuing with measures such as the use of face masks and maintaining a healthy distance.

“The first and most important thing is to continue with the use of face masks, it is the best measure anywhere on the planet, keeping our airways protected is essential. Keep keeping your distance, because the new variants are more effective when it comes to infecting and, finally, hand hygiene at all times ”, recommended Olaiz for Expansión.

With information from EFE